Ohio State football stock report: TreVeyon Henderson rising after return at Wisconsin

Where Ohio State is trending after its 24-10 win at Wisconsin on Saturday night:

Rising

TreVeyon Henderson: Not only did Henderson return from an injury against the Badgers, but he needed little time to ramp up his production. He injected life into a stagnant ground game and provided the Buckeyes’ offense with a versatile weapon as a pass catcher. His 207 all-purpose yards were the most since his career rushing performance against Tulsa as a freshman in 2021. The Buckeyes might no longer be destined to have a beleaguered rushing attack.

Oct 28, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) attempts to tackle Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Camp Randall Stadium.

Tyleik Williams: He continues to be a disruptive presence in the interior. Nearly half of the Buckeyes’ eight havoc plays were caused by Williams, who had two tackles for a loss and a pass breakup. It was the fifth time in six games he batted down at least one pass. He has not faded as a star on the defensive line.

Jordan Hancock: It was the second straight start for Hancock, who went out as the nickel safety instead of Sonny Styles for the opening series a week after starting at cornerback. It was the latest sign that Hancock had become an integral piece in the secondary, and the 64 snaps he played were twice as many as Styles' 29.

Xavier Johnson: A growing option for the Buckeyes in running the ball has been Johnson, the multi-faceted receiver who took off on four sweeps against the Badgers to pick up 29 yards. Each carry was efficient and gained at least 5 yards. It’s become a dependable play call as he was their second-leading rusher at Wisconsin.

Jack Sawyer: One of the reasons Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen was held to 50 rushing yards before being sitting out the second half with a leg injury was Sawyer, who has become one of the Buckeyes’ most effective run defenders. Five of his career-high tackles involved him bringing down Allen.

Falling

Kyle McCord: If last week’s win over Penn State invited concerns that McCord’s development had hit a plateau, those fears were not assuaged by his first career multi-interception game against the Badgers, especially after the first of his two picks came on an uncharacteristically poor decision to throw into double coverage. An apparent left ankle injury might be limiting him, but it’s nonetheless been a rockier recent stretch with as many touchdowns (three) as turnovers (three) over the last two weeks.

Oct 28, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) rides the stationary bike between the third and fourth quarters during the NCAA football game at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State won 24-10.

Pass protection: After the offensive line held up against Penn State’s pass rush, a sign it might be prepared to take a step forward, it went through a more difficult stretch at Wisconsin. McCord was under pressure on 12 of 31 dropbacks (38.7%), according to Pro Football Focus, the second-highest percentage he had faced all season. The Buckeyes had trouble against the Badgers’ blitzing as they sent an extra rusher more than two-thirds of the time.

Punt coverage: For the third time in eight games, the Buckeyes allowed a punt return of at least 20 yards. Chimere Dike’s 35-yard return in the first quarter was the longest they have allowed this fall in a low for the unit. Ohio State is No. 123 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in opponent punt returns, surrendering an average of 15.2 yards per return.

