Ohio State football stock report: Marvin Harrison Jr. up, Dallan Hayden down

Where Ohio State is trending after its 20-12 win over Penn State at Ohio Stadium:

Rising

Marvin Harrison Jr.: The standard Harrison set as a sophomore was already high. But the superstar receiver’s role for the Buckeyes is expanding this fall, shouldering a heavier load. He’s picking up a greater share of targets, and his positioning has moved around between outside and inside, leading him to see a career-high 27 snaps out of the slot against Penn State, according to Pro Football Focus, as he filled in for Emeka Egbuka. Harrison is as integral as ever to Ohio State’s offense.

Jordan Hancock: Without Denzel Burke available due to an unspecified injury on Saturday, Jordan Hancock stepped in at cornerback opposite Davison Igbinosun and also continued to line up as the slot safety on passing downs. He handled both roles, breaking up a pass on the first play and tripping up running back Nicholas Singleton in the backfield for a stop on third down in the second quarter.

Edge rushers: The Buckeyes put Penn State quarterback Drew Allar under constant duress, and their rotating defensive ends were a large factor. Caden Curry, Kenyatta Jackson and J.T Tuimoloau each had a sack. Curry and Tuimoloau were also credited with quarterback hurries. It was the second straight game in which they had sacks from at least two of their defensive ends.

Cade Stover: After emerging as a pass-catching threat last fall, Stover has become a more reliable one. He caught all four of his targets against the Nittany Lions, including reaching over linebacker Kobe King for a 30-yard catch in the third quarter. His 81.8% catch rate through seven games is up from the 73.5% mark he had in 2022, and he has not dropped a pass.

Miyan Williams: It seemed like Williams, the Buckeyes’ leading rusher last season, had been trending toward becoming an afterthought in the rotation. He was averaging only five rush attempts per game and was unavailable the previous week at Purdue. But he got 24 carries against the Nittany Lions, nearly a career-high.

Jesse Mirco: In a defensive battle that made field position all the more important, Mirco made an impact. He punted six times for an average of 47.5 yards and twice pinned Penn State inside its 20-yard line. His biggest boot came in the third quarter when was punting out of Ohio State’s end zone and sent it 72 yards, flipping the field.

Steady

Kyle McCord: Some parallels were drawn between McCord’s debut as Ohio State’s starting quarterback last month and C.J. Stroud’s slow start two years. But the comparison no longer feels apt. Stroud was developing into a Heisman Trophy finalist at this point in 2021. McCord has been solid and the game-winning touchdown drive he led at Notre Dame will go down in program lore, but he hasn’t yet found another gear.

Pass blocking: Questions about whether Ohio State’s offensive line could handle Penn State’s pass rush, which had been leading the Football Bowl Subdivision with 4.5 sacks per game, were among the biggest concerns facing the Buckeyes ahead of kickoff. But McCord was only under pressure on 26.1% of his dropbacks, per PFF, the lowest rate since a nonconference rout of Western Kentucky last month. It was a hint of improvement and a sign the area might not be destined to be crippling.

Falling

Dallan Hayden: A week after stepping up at Purdue in another emergency appearance, Hayden did not see any snaps against the Nittany Lions, a situation that mirrored the one last November when he only saw two carries against Michigan a week after his breakout performance at Maryland. The DNP portends no major change to Hayden’s role.

