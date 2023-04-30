Ohio State football spring transfer tracker 2023: Latest portal news, updates

The spring transfer window in college football opened on April 15.

Undergraduate players who are looking to transfer to another school with immediate eligibility can put their names in the portal through the end of the month.

Expect some attrition at Ohio State as the Buckeyes wrapped up spring practice with 89 players projected to be on scholarship for next season.

That would be four more than the NCAA’s 85-man scholarship limit.

If enough players depart, the Buckeyes could also address areas of need on their roster, particularly on the offensive line, a possibility coach Ryan Day did not dismiss last week. They added six transfers, including a walk-on, over the winter transfer window in December and January.

Below is a continuously updated rundown of the departures and additions involving Ohio State this month.

Ohio State players enter the transfer portal (3)

Wide receiver Caleb Burton: A four-star recruit out of Texas who signed with the Buckeyes as a part of their 2022 class, he did not appear in a game as a freshman last season.

Offensive lineman Ben Christman: An Akron native, he appeared in one game as a redshirt freshman last fall, playing nine snaps at right guard against Indiana.

Kicker Jake Seibert: In three seasons, Seibert made 16 extra-point attempts and one of two field-goal tries, all of them coming in 2020. It appeared as if he had fallen behind in this offseason’s kicking competition as Jayden Fielding and Parker Lewis handled field-goal duties in the spring game.

Players in the transfer portal coming to Ohio State (1)

Cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr.: After playing wide receiver at Notre Dame for two seasons, Styles is set to continue his position switch to cornerback at Ohio State, lining up on the defensive side of the ball like others in his family. His father, Lorenzo Sr., was a linebacker for the Buckeyes in the 1990s, and his younger brother, Sonny is currently a sophomore safety for the Buckeyes.

