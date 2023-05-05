Ohio State football sits outside of College Football Playoff in ESPN's latest Top 25

Is Ohio State football on the outside looking in in terms of the College Football Playoff heading into the 2023 season?

After posting an 11-2 record with a regular-season loss to Michigan along with a loss to Georgia in the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes head into the summer months as the fifth-best team according to ESPN's post-spring college football power rankings.

Ohio State sits behind Georgia, Michigan, Florida State and USC in ESPN senior writer Mark Schlabach's top 25 rankings.

While crediting quarterback Kyle McCord's spring performance along with a roster that is "loaded" at running back and wide receiver, Schlabach says the Buckeyes' offensive line remains "a work in progress." On defense, Schlabach said Ohio State seemed to make "much-needed strides" with key performances from safety Cameron Martinez, and defensive ends Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau, who he says will be "stars up front."

According to Schlabach, Ohio State is expected to have seven returning starters on offense, five returning starters on defense and one returning starter on special teams.

April 15, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Quarterback Kyle McCord (6) hands off the ball to running back Miyan Williams (3) during warmups before the Ohio State spring football game Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Placing Michigan at No. 2 behind the No. 1 Bulldogs, Schlabach writes that the Wolverines have "turned the corner" on the football field and on the recruiting trail.

Ohio State and Michigan are two of four Big Ten teams in the top 25 along with No. 8 Penn State and No. 25 Wisconsin, each of which the Buckeyes will play in the 2023 season.

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

