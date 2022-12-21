Ohio State football signing day live letter of intent tracker
The 2023 college football early signing period is open.
Members of Ohio State football's 2023 recruiting class will begin to sign their letters of intent today to officially become part of the football program ahead of either joining the team as early enrollees in January or this summer.
OSU entered the day with the No. 7 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247 Sports. Of course, developments today could change that.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day will officially introduce the Buckeyes' 2023 class at his early signing day press conference at 12:30 p.m.
Follow along as members of Ohio State's recruiting class submit their letters of intent.
Recruits
WR
Fort Lauderdale, FL
6-0, 190
⋆⋆⋆⋆⋆
SIGNED
WR
Rolesville, NC
6-2, 195
⋆⋆⋆⋆
SIGNED
OL
Findlay
6-5, 280
⋆⋆⋆⋆
SIGNED
WR
Bradenton, FL
6-2, 180
⋆⋆⋆⋆
Verbally committed
DL
Hyattsville, MD
6-5, 255
⋆⋆⋆⋆
SIGNED
CB
Waxahachie, TX
6-0, 175
⋆⋆⋆⋆
Verbally committed
TE
Fairburn, GA
6-5, 230
⋆⋆⋆⋆
SIGNED
CB
Cincinnati
6-0, 175
⋆⋆⋆⋆
SIGNED
S
West Chester
6-3, 175
⋆⋆⋆⋆
SIGNED
LB
Cleveland
6-4, 212
⋆⋆⋆⋆
Verbally committed
QB
Pierre, SD
6-3, 185
⋆⋆⋆⋆
SIGNED
CB
Ellenwood, GA
5-11, 185
⋆⋆⋆⋆
Verbally committed
OL
Dayton
6-4, 280
⋆⋆⋆⋆
SIGNED
OL
Middletown
6-5, 320
⋆⋆⋆⋆
SIGNED
DL
Dublin
6-3, 260
⋆⋆⋆⋆
SIGNED
S
Jersey City, NJ
6-1, 210
⋆⋆⋆⋆
Verbally committed
DL
Suwanee, GA
6-3, 310
⋆⋆⋆⋆
SIGNED
Cedrick Hawkins
S
Cocoa, FL
6-0, 175
⋆⋆⋆⋆
Verbally committed
WR
Zephyrhills, FL
6-1, 175
⋆⋆⋆⋆
SIGNED
OL
Greenwich, CT
6-6, 285
⋆⋆⋆
SIGNED
*Star ratings per 247Sports composite ratings
