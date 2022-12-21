Ohio State football signing day live letter of intent tracker

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State football recruit WR Brandon Inniss walks on the field prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 college football early signing period is open.

Members of Ohio State football's 2023 recruiting class will begin to sign their letters of intent today to officially become part of the football program ahead of either joining the team as early enrollees in January or this summer.

OSU entered the day with the No. 7 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247 Sports. Of course, developments today could change that.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day will officially introduce the Buckeyes' 2023 class at his early signing day press conference at 12:30 p.m.

Follow along as members of Ohio State's recruiting class submit their letters of intent.

*Star ratings per 247Sports composite ratings

