Ohio State football signing day live letter of intent tracker

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State football recruit WR Brandon Inniss walks on the field prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports
The 2023 college football early signing period is open.

Members of Ohio State football's 2023 recruiting class will begin to sign their letters of intent today to officially become part of the football program ahead of either joining the team as early enrollees in January or this summer.

OSU entered the day with the No. 7 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247 Sports. Of course, developments today could change that.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day will officially introduce the Buckeyes' 2023 class at his early signing day press conference at 12:30 p.m.

Follow along as members of Ohio State's recruiting class submit their letters of intent.

Recruits

Brandon Inniss

WR

Fort Lauderdale, FL

6-0, 190

⋆⋆⋆⋆⋆

SIGNED

Noah Rogers

WR

Rolesville, NC

6-2, 195

⋆⋆⋆⋆

SIGNED

Luke Montgomery

OL

Findlay

6-5, 280

⋆⋆⋆⋆

SIGNED

Carnell Tate

WR

Bradenton, FL

6-2, 180

⋆⋆⋆⋆

Verbally committed

Jason Moore

DL

Hyattsville, MD

6-5, 255

⋆⋆⋆⋆

SIGNED

Calvin Simpson-Hunt

CB

Waxahachie, TX

6-0, 175

⋆⋆⋆⋆

Verbally committed

Jelani Thurman

TE

Fairburn, GA

6-5, 230

⋆⋆⋆⋆

SIGNED

Jermaine Mathews Jr.

CB

Cincinnati

6-0, 175

⋆⋆⋆⋆

SIGNED

Malik Hartford

S

West Chester

6-3, 175

⋆⋆⋆⋆

SIGNED

Arvell Reese

LB

Cleveland

6-4, 212

⋆⋆⋆⋆

Verbally committed

Lincoln Kienholz

QB

Pierre, SD

6-3, 185

⋆⋆⋆⋆

SIGNED

Kayin Lee

CB

Ellenwood, GA

5-11, 185

⋆⋆⋆⋆

Verbally committed

Joshua Padilla

OL

Dayton

6-4, 280

⋆⋆⋆⋆

SIGNED

Austin Siereveld

OL

Middletown

6-5, 320

⋆⋆⋆⋆

SIGNED

Will Smith Jr.

DL

Dublin

6-3, 260

⋆⋆⋆⋆

SIGNED

Jayden Bonsu

S

Jersey City, NJ

6-1, 210

⋆⋆⋆⋆

Verbally committed

Kayden McDonald

DL

Suwanee, GA

6-3, 310

⋆⋆⋆⋆

SIGNED

Cedrick Hawkins

S

Cocoa, FL

6-0, 175

⋆⋆⋆⋆

Verbally committed

Bryson Rodgers

WR

Zephyrhills, FL

6-1, 175

⋆⋆⋆⋆

SIGNED

Miles Walker

OL

Greenwich, CT

6-6, 285

⋆⋆⋆

SIGNED

*Star ratings per 247Sports composite ratings

