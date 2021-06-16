Ohio State football shares video showcasing Columbus

The Ohio State football program is a unique one. It’s one of the best college football programs in the history of the sport and located in a large city with plenty to offer. With NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) legislation making its way to an amateur college campus near you soon, that should give the Buckeye program an advantage over teams that are located in — and in some cases — are almost the only heartbeat of a small college town.

So yeah, a program that already recruits at the top of the food chain might just get even better with an amateur athlete’s ability to make money off of his abilities because of the opportunities afforded him.

That’s where the latest “recruiting” video comes in. Make no mistake about it. It might be cloaked as a celebration of Columbus, but it’s also about what the city in the heart of Ohio can do for an athlete that comes to play football on the banks of the Olentangy.

Either way, Columbus is a neat, fun, and upcoming city to spend your time in, and that in itself is pretty cool. Click on the below and see the video shared by the Ohio State Football Twitter account.

There's a lot to love about Columbus ‼️#614Day pic.twitter.com/AvHZwu5xiv — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) June 14, 2021

Way to roll out the red carpet for 614 Day OSU. We see what you did there.

Related

Hometown Legends: Ohio State football players and their NFL city connection

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.