Ohio State football sends out a trio of offers to defensive ends

The focus of Ohio State Football recruiting on Monday was all about defensive ends.

The Buckeye coaching staff sent out three separate offers, one in the 2024 class, and two of them in the 2025 class. This current cycle, Ohio State has three commitments on the defensive line, 5-stars in Justin Scott and Eddrick Houston, and Eric Mensah.

Scott will most likely play on the interior, although his skill set will allow him to play almost anywhere. As for Houston and Mensah, they’re more of a traditional style defensive end.

Let’s take a look into who was offered and their current statuses in recruiting.

(Note: All rankings references are via the 247Sports Composite Rankings.)

Deshawn Warner

Bio

The 6-foot, 4-inch, 225-pound edge rusher from Arizona is ranked as the No. 33 edge and 489th overall player in the country in the 2024 class.

Warner’s status

Update

Warner is currently committed to Kansas, which he decided on in early July. Since he made his choice, not only did the Buckeyes offer, but so has their arch rival Michigan. Warner is clearly flying under the radar according to his ranking.

Ari Watford

Bio

A national prospect from Virginia, Watford stands 6-foot, 5-inches and weighs 220-pounds. He’s the No. 3 edge and 36th overall player in the 2025 class, and holds offers from other programs like Georgia, Clemson, Penn State and Michigan.

Watford’s status

Blessed to be invited to the All American Bowl! pic.twitter.com/56jkZwNZDp — Ari Watford ¹ (@ari_watford) August 23, 2023

Update

Watford is still looking around, taking visits and considering his options, which are impressive. The Buckeyes were a bit late on offering him, but if they can lure Watford to campus, they have a legit shot at signing him.

Max Granville

Bio

The Texan stands 6-foot, 3-inch and weighs 215-pounds. Granville is currently ranked as a linebacker, No. 16 at the position and 125th nationally, but has the ability to put his hand in the dirt and play on the edge.

Granville’s status

Mid season highlights 🎬 full vid in bio pic.twitter.com/T8msvH406J — Max Granville (@max_granville13) September 24, 2023

Update

Granville is blowing up on the recruiting trail, just this month getting offers from Alabama, Auburn and now Ohio State while previously holding them from Georgia, LSU, Michigan and others. The Buckeyes have a solid presence in Texas, so there is a solid chance here with Granville.

