Ohio State football sends out a flurry of offers to top prospects

The phones at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center must be going off the hook for the Ohio State Football staff. The Buckeye brass has been super active on the recruiting trail the last few days, with one of the highlights being an offer to 2026 quarterback Julian Lewis.

The action didn’t stop with Lewis, as there were many more offers that have gone out over the last day or so. There wasn’t a specific focus on who the offers went out to — or even a specific class. They were all over the board.

Find out below who Ryan Day and his staff have recently offered.

2024 Georgia athlete Mello Jones

2024 Texas linebacker Payton Pierce

2024 Wisconsin offensive lineman Nathan Roy

2025 California wide receiver Quincy Porter

2025 New Jersey athlete Jahmir Joseph

