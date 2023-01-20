Ohio State football sends out a flurry of offers to top prospects
The phones at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center must be going off the hook for the Ohio State Football staff. The Buckeye brass has been super active on the recruiting trail the last few days, with one of the highlights being an offer to 2026 quarterback Julian Lewis.
The action didn’t stop with Lewis, as there were many more offers that have gone out over the last day or so. There wasn’t a specific focus on who the offers went out to — or even a specific class. They were all over the board.
Find out below who Ryan Day and his staff have recently offered.
2024 Georgia athlete Mello Jones
BLESSED AND THANKFUL to receive my 20th offer from Ohio State buckeyes!!!! @CoachTimWalton @247Sports @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong247 @Mansell247 @LemmingReport @scottroberts11 @_DwightSmith @n_david88 pic.twitter.com/8xWNsU3bzg
— 1 † (@TheMelloJones) January 19, 2023
2024 Texas linebacker Payton Pierce
Very excited to receive an offer from The Ohio State University!! @CoachJimKnowles @ryandaytime @ChrisRossLOJO @TheCoachJohns @Coach_Lavender @CoachKPark @yjmcknight pic.twitter.com/6wa5U8B4j5
— Payton Pierce (@payton_pierce26) January 20, 2023
2024 Wisconsin offensive lineman Nathan Roy
After a great conversation with @CoachJFrye, blessed to have received an offer from The Ohio State University!!!!!!! #GoBucks @AllenTrieu @Evan_Flood @McNamaraRivals @PrepRedzoneWI pic.twitter.com/u7NwnQe6O0
— Nathan Roy (@thenathanroy) January 20, 2023
2025 California wide receiver Quincy Porter
I am blessed and honored to receive an offer from Ohio State University @bccoachvito @ryandaytime @RivalsFriedman @SWiltfong247 @BCBROTHERHOOD pic.twitter.com/PU3tgoiSY0
— Quincy Porter (@QuincyPorter18) January 20, 2023
2025 New Jersey athlete Jahmir Joseph
Wow! I am Blessed and Honored to receive an offer from The Ohio State University❤️@ryandaytime @CoachMarangi @CoachKehoeSJR @coachchurch23 @BrianDohn247@MohrRecruiting @ChadSimmons_@RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/8naaLbxugI
— Jahmir Joseph (@JosephJahmir) January 20, 2023
