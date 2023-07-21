Ohio State football sells out August open training camp practices

Many Ohio State football fans are taking advantage of the opportunity to watch the Buckeyes' preseason practice.

After tickets to watch the first two practices of fall camp Aug. 3 and 4 at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Thursday at 10 a.m., Ohio State announced that the allotment of tickets for both days were sold out in 75 minutes.

With tickets costing $30 each, the revenue will be directed to Ohio State's various NIL partners. The program said that 500 tickets were made available for each practice.

Each practice is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. with gates opening at 8:30 a.m.

Coach Ryan Day is also holding a luncheon on Aug. 4 at the Fawcett Center to raise money for NIL efforts. Tables, which are still available, can be reserved up until July 28 and run $2,500 for eight seats. It's being billed as part of the school's "Kickoff Week."

Ohio State will open the 2023 season Sept. 2 against Indiana in Bloomington with a kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m. or 3:30 p.m./4 p.m.

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX

