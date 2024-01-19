Ohio State football schedules in-home visit with top transfer portal target

After news broke last week of the retirement of Alabama’s legendary head coach Nick Saban it was anticipated that many of the Crimson Tide’s best players would become available.

That has come to fruition as Alabama has already seen multiple top contributors from last year’s team enter the transfer portal including true freshman safety Caleb Downs.

Downs’ play raised eyebrows of fans in Tuscaloosa and all across college football as he not only started on a Nick Saban coached defense as a true freshman but was one of the best safeties in college football last season.

After entering the transfer portal on Wednesday, it was reported that the Buckeyes were in the running alongside Georgia to land the star safety.

Ohio State is traveling down to Georgia on Thursday to make an in-home visit with Alabama transfer defensive back Caleb Downs, sources tell @On3sports. The No. 1 player in the transfer portal. Bulldogs are the other factor in his recruitment.

On Thursday, On3’s Sports report that Ohio State is making an in-home visit with the top transfer portal target further solidified the mutual interest between Downs and the Buckeyes.

Ohio State will have a tough job to beat out Georgia to land Downs as it is his home state and the Bulldogs have won two of the last three national championships. However, if they can the Buckeyes would be adding one of college football’s best players to an already very talented defensive unit.

