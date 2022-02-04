Ohio State Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Ohio State football schedule 2022: Who does Ohio State miss on the Big Ten schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Ohio State Football Schedule 2022

Sept 3 Notre Dame

Sept 10 Arkansas State

Sept 17 Toledo

Sept 24 Wisconsin

Oct 1 Rutgers

Oct 8 at Michigan State

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 Iowa

Oct 29 at Penn State

Nov 5 at Northwestern

Nov 12 Indiana

Nov 19 at Maryland

Nov 26 Michigan

Ohio State Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Buckeyes miss from the Big Ten West Division?

It’s Ohio State so it’s not going to freak out about playing anyone, but having to play defending West champ Iowa and having to play Wisconsin isn’t a the best of breaks. However, both games are at home, and having to go on the road to face Northwestern shouldn’t be an issue.

In division play, they have to go to Michigan State and Penn State, but the date with Michigan is back in Columbus this time around.

Ohio State Football Schedule What To Know: Get rolling early and own home field

There can be a misfire on the road against Penn State or Michigan State and be okay as long as Ohio State dominates at home.

Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan – all four should be in the preseason top 25 – and maybe flirt with the top 15 – but again, they’re all home games. Starting out with five straight in Ohio Stadium should be just the warmup for the run of four road trips in six dates.

Ohio State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

To keep hammering this home, it’s not all that bad as long as everything works out early and as long as any mistakes come on the road. As long as there’s a win over the Irish in the opener, the tone should be set the rest of the way.

It’s Ohio State, so it’s College Football Playoff or bust. For almost anyone else this slate would be a forget-about-it-killer. For this program, 11-1 is more than possible.

