Ohio State football safety Lathan Ransom available against Western Kentucky

Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom, who had been listed as questionable against Western Kentucky on Saturday, is available.

Ransom started at strong safety against the Hilltoppers after going through warmups in the leadup to kickoff.

A hand or wrist injury appeared to have cast doubt on Ransom’s status for the nonconference game. A brace was on his right hand, covering his wrist and two fingers.

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (8) warms up with cornerback Denzel Burke (10) prior to the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium.

More: TreVeyon Henderson's 21-yard touchdown puts OSU up 7-0 | Follow OSU vs. WKU live

His availability is expected to be a boost for the Buckeyes’ secondary, which is facing one of the most prolific passing games in the country.

Western Kentucky’s Air Raid ranked No. 2 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in pass offense last fall and was No. 12 through two weeks into this season with an average of 327 passing yards per game. Austin Reed, last season's FBS passing yards leader, remained behind center for the Hilltoppers.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom available against Western Kentucky