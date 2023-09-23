Ohio State football safety Cameron Martinez unavailable for game at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Ohio State safety Cameron Martinez will be out for Saturday’s top-10 matchup at Notre Dame.

Martinez was added to the Buckeyes’ unavailable list, which was released two hours ahead of kickoff. His injury was not specified.

He started off the season as the backup nickel safety, but slipped in the rotation in previous weeks behind cornerback Jordan Hancock, who has since rotated with safety Sonny Styles in the slot.

The moment that seemed to make Martinez’s hold on the No. 2 spot on the depth chart more tenuous came against Youngstown State when he was beaten in coverage and allowed wide receiver Max Tomczak to pull in a 36-yard reception on the Penguins’ first possession.

Martinez played only two defensive snaps in last week’s rout of Western Kentucky, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Buckeyes are largely healthy with safeties Lathan Ransom and Josh Proctor available after they dealt with hand and ankle injuries in recent weeks. Ransom wore a brace on his right hand last week against Western Kentucky after he had been listed as questionable, though Proctor was out against Youngstown State. Tight end Joe Royer is also available this week.

But wide receiver Kyion Grayes, linebacker Arvell Reese, defensive lineman Will Smith and safety Kourt Williams all remain out among scholarship players.

