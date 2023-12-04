Ohio State football running back to enter the NFL draft

In the midst of Ohio State football seeing multiple players enter the transfer portal on Monday, the Buckeyes will lose on of their running back contributors for a different reason.

Junior Miyan Williams, has declared for the NFL draft, effectively ending his Ohio State career without playing in the Cotton Bowl. Over the last four seasons the Ohio native rushed 258 times for 1,554 yards, 20 rushing scores, while adding 143 receiving yards.

Williams had issues with injuries during his time in Columbus, and as a running back, moving onto the NFL makes plenty of sense. The shelf life for the position is extremely short and given his inability to stay healthy, this wasn’t a surprising move.

We wish Miyan the best in the NFL, and hope to see plenty of success at the next level.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire