Ohio State football running back TreVeyon Henderson to play in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson confirmed Wednesday that he will play in the Cotton Bowl.

Henderson said he decided to participate in Friday's bowl game against Missouri, even as his future beyond that remains up in the air. He is undecided whether to return as a senior or enter the NFL draft.

“I’m not sure what I’ll be doing,” Henderson said, “but I’ve been praying on it.”

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs upfield during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.

His availability provides the Buckeyes with a significant boost as their backfield has seen its depth thin out this month.

Backups Evan Pryor and Chip Trayanum both transferred. Miyan Williams declared for the draft.

That leaves Henderson as one of only two available scholarship running backs with Dallan Hayden. When the Buckeyes have practiced at AT&T Stadium this week, walk-on TC Caffey has followed them in the rotation in drills.

Despite missing three games in October due to an injury to his upper body, Henderson has led Ohio State in rushing with 854 yards and 11 touchdowns and has been a capable threat as a pass catcher with 19 receptions for 229 yards.

Underclassmen have until Jan. 15 to file paperwork for early entry into the draft.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson to play in Cotton Bowl