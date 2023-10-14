Ohio State football running back Chip Trayanum exits after hard hit at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum left Saturday’s game at Purdue late in the first quarter after being shaken up.

Trayanum took a hard hit when he caught a 9-yard pass from quarterback Kyle McCord and nearly ran for a first down. He had also run for 28 yards on six carries.

Trainers took away his helmet as they brought him into a medical tent on the Buckeyes’ sideline at Ross-Ade Stadium.

After a few minutes, Trayanum emerged from the medical tent without his helmet and was standing alongside running backs coach Tony Alford.

Injuries have been piling up in the backfield with TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams both sidelined, prompting them to turn to Dallan Hayden, their fourth-string back who has been planning to redshirt.

The Buckeyes’ radio broadcast on 97.1 The Fan said Trayanum would be reevaluated.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum exits after hard hit at Purdue