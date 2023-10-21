Ohio State football could be without multiple starters for top-10 matchup with Penn State

Update: TreVeyon Henderson, who was ruled out on the availability report Ohio State first released, has been upgraded to questionable.

Ohio State could be without multiple starters for its top-10 matchup with Penn State on Saturday.

Cornerback Denzel Burke was listed as out on the Buckeyes’ pregame availability report released just over three hours ahead of kickoff against the Nittany Lions. Running back TreVeyon Henderson, who was ruled out on the report, has since been upgraded to questionable.

The status of wide receiver Emeka Egbuka also remains up in the air. He was listed as questionable, leaving him as a game-time decision.

The injury situations involving all three of them remained a little hazy this week as coach Ryan Day declined to address specifics this week.

Burke, who has been the Buckeyes’ shutdown corner, went down in the third quarter of their rout of Purdue last Saturday. He had his arm around a trainer for support when he was taken to the locker room.

Henderson has been out for the past two weeks with an unspecified issue. He had appeared close to a return as he warmed up before both games against Maryland and the Boilermakers, including traveling to West Lafayette last weekend.

It was in the fourth quarter against the Terrapins two weeks ago when Egbuka injured his left ankle or leg, requiring him to later wear a walking boot. FOX reported during its telecast at the time that Egbuka had suffered a lower-leg contusion, though fellow wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. said this week that he was dealing with an ankle injury.

Day said during his news conference on Tuesday that he was hopeful for them all to return against Penn State and remained optimistic as recently as Wednesday following practice, adding that "our guys are working hard to get back to the game."

If Egbuka is able to return, his presence will be a boost for a passing game going up against one of the toughest defenses in the nation.

The Nittany Lions lead the Football Bowl Subdivision in total defense (193.7 yards/game) and are second in scoring defense (8 points/game).

Ohio State has options in the backfield to fill in for Henderson as Chip Trayanum and Miyan Williams are both available.

Trayanum left late in the first quarter last week at Purdue after absorbing a big hit and being shaken up. Williams had been out with an undisclosed injury and hadn’t made the trip.

Sophomore Dallan Hayden, who had been planning to redshirt this season, took most of the carries in their absences, rushing for 76 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries.

To replace Burke in the secondary, the Buckeyes could look at Jermaine Mathews Jr., a freshman from Cincinnati who was one of the more decorated prospects in their last signing class, as well as Jordan Hancock, a cornerback who has also been used as their slot safety in addition to lining up on the outside.

Hancock often rotates for Sonny Styles as the nickel in passing situations.

The unavailable list still includes tight end Joe Royer for the second straight week.

