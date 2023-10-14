Ohio State football routs Purdue 41-7, eyes big matchup with Penn State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – For those of you who missed the first Ohio State game not to be broadcast on television in 26 years, the Buckeyes made it easy on your nerves.

No need to worry about suffering another upset at Ross-Ade Stadium, which has been a Purdue specialty over the years.

No. 3 Ohio State dominated almost from the start and cruised to a 41-7 victory Saturday afternoon. Next up for the Buckeyes is No. 6 Penn State.

Saturday's game was the first Buckeye game shown on the Peacock streaming service and unavailable on broadcast or cable TV since 1997.

Five years ago, Purdue stunned visiting Ohio State 49-20, dooming OSU's College Football Playoff hopes. The Buckeyes' defense made sure there would be no chance for a repeat of that.

Aided by three missed Purdue field goals, Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) held the Boilermakers scoreless through three quarters while taking a 34-0 lead.

The Buckeyes played without injured receiver Emeka Egbuka and running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams, and lost running back Chip Trayanum to an injury in the first quarter and cornerback Denzel Burke in the third.

But injuries have left Purdue (2-5, 1-3) even more short-handed due to injuries, and the Boilermakers are less able to withstand those losses than Ohio State.

"We obviously have a big game next week," said Ohio State coach Ryan Day. "We all know that. I like that we played hard and kept fighting."

Purdue certainly doesn't have anyone like receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who allowed the Buckeyes to set the tone early. On Ohio State's first possession, Harrison accounted for 63 of the 69 yards on three completions from Kyle McCord (16 of 28 for 276 yards and three touchdowns).

Harrison caught a 15-yarder on third-and-10, a 34-yarder in tight double coverage and a 14-yard touchdown pass when left in single coverage. Jayden Fielding missed the extra point to keep it 6-0.

Backup quarterback Devin Brown was inserted when Ohio State got in the red zone its next drive. He ran for 8 yards on his first carry and then scored on a 2-yarder.

It didn't all go swimmingly for Brown, however. Again inserted after Ohio State drove to the Purdue 7 on the next drive, Brown fumbled just before crossing the goal line on a keeper, and Purdue recovered for a touchback.

The Buckeyes made it 20-0 when McCord threw a dart to tight end Cade Stover, who reached behind him to make a superb catch for the 4-yard touchdown.

That was plenty of cushion for Ohio State's defense.

Purdue drove to the OSU 31 on the game's first possession before backup kicker Julio Macias missed a 48-yard field goal. In the Boilermakers' next four possessions, Ohio State yielded only 18 yards.

Purdue's offense finally awoke on its last drive of the half. Purdue drove inside the OSU 1, but the Buckeyes rose to the challenge, helped by a second-down holding call. After a sack by J.T. Tuimoloau, Purdue attempted a 39-yard field goal, which hit off the left upright.

Macias also missed a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Ohio State extended its lead to 34-0 on a 1-yard score by Dallan Hayden and a 14-yard pass to Stover set up by a 55-yard completion to freshman Carnell Tate. At that point, Ohio State outgained Purdue 405-170.

Hayden ran for 76 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

"We ran the ball better, and (Hayden) stepped up in a big way," Day said.

Purdue ended OSU's shutout bid early in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Hudson Card to Deion Burks. The touchdown came after a turnover gave the Boilermakers the ball at the Ohio State 20.

Ohio State's final score came on a 58-yard pass from Brown to freshman Brandon Inniss, his first career catch.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football routs Purdue, eyes big matchup with Penn State