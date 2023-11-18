Ohio State football routs Minnesota, turns focus to Michigan

Ohio State devoured the last of its many appetizers on Saturday.

Are the Buckeyes now ready for the main course in Ann Arbor?

No. 2 Ohio State's 37-3 victory over Minnesota in front of 104,019 on OSU's Senior Day should give the Buckeyes a boost, even if the predictive power of the outcome preceding the Michigan game is hardly foolproof.

But Saturday, Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) did what it has always done under coach Ryan Day against unranked opponents – win. This victory was never in doubt. Ohio State went 85 yards for a touchdown on its first possession and its stingy defense didn't allow Minnesota (5-6, 3-5) past the 40-yard line until 10 minutes remained and OSU had inserted its backups.

Ohio State's bid for its first shutout was foiled by a 54-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter.

The Buckeyes led only 13-0 at halftime but ended any potential suspense by scoring 17 points in the first five minutes of the third quarter.

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) celebrates a tackle during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium.

TreVeyon Henderson ran 75 yards for a touchdown on the first snap of the half. On Minnesota's next snap, defensive end Jack Sawyer stripped the ball from quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis. J.T. Tuimoloau recovered and returned it 15 yards to the Golden Gophers' 6. On third-and-goal from the 4, Kyle McCord threw to Marvin Harrison Jr. for a touchdown.

Ohio State then tacked on a field goal after Jordan Hancock returned an interception 40 yards to the Minnesota 14 to make it 30-0. Those scores allowed Henderson and Harrison to rest for the remainder of the game and not risk injury. Henderson finished with 146 yards and two touchdowns in 14 carries. Harrison had a quiet game by his standard with three catches for 30 yards.

After a superb performance against Michigan State last week, McCord had several misfires on Saturday. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 212 yards.

That contributed to a return to the clunkiness of the Ohio State offense in the first half. So did terrible field position. The Buckeyes started their possessions at their 15, 3, 13, 11 and 3-yard lines.

It didn't stop them on their first drive. Henderson and Chip Trayanum combined for 56 of the 85 yards in only six carries, including Henderson's 9-yarder for the touchdown.

The Buckeyes kicked a 47-yard goal by Fielding set up by a 26-yard completion to Emeka Egbuka.

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs past Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive Tre'Von Jones’ (2) tackle attempt during the first half of their game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

Egbuka had a 23-yard catch and a 22-yard run to get the ball to the Minnesota 5 on Ohio State's next possession, but the drive then stalled and OSU had to settle for a field goal.

Minnesota managed only four first downs and 90 yards in the first half. Twice, Golden Gophers coach P.J. Fleck elected to punt on fourth-and-5 inside OSU territory, once at the 40 and the other at the 42.

That allowed Minnesota to win the field-position game, if not the one on the scoreboard.

Then came the Ohio State onslaught at the start of the second half to put the game out of reach.

No doubt that Day's thoughts turned to Michigan long before time expired on OSU's home finale.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football routs Minnesota, turns focus to Michigan