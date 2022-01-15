Ohio State football roster announced for Madden 22 Campus Legends

In case you missed some pretty significant news — at least if you have been missing EA Sports’ NCAA Football, Madden NFL 22 has brought Ohio State to its Campus Legends mode. That’s right, you can once again play a football video game using the scarlet and gray, but only for a limited time, through January 31.

The opportunity began on January 14 and we weren’t originally sure what former Buckeye greats would be included until now. We’ve now got the entire 32-man roster you can choose from. It’s a literally who’s who of mainly recent Buckeye stars, and we’re sure you are going to enjoy every moment of it if you haven’t taken part already.

Here is a look at all former Ohio State football players that are a part of the roster for NFL Madden 22’s Buckeye roster. Go have some fun.

First … The offense

Justin Fields, Quarterback

Justin Fields will return to Ohio when Bears visit the Browns in 2021

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) heads to the locker room following the Buckeyes’ 22-10 victory against the Northwestern Wildcats during the Big Ten Championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2019-2020

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

X-factor – “Truzz” (dual-threat ability)

J.K. Dobbins, Running Back

Former Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins picks his favorite runs as a Buckeye

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back J.K. Dobbins (2) runs with the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2017-2019

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

X-factor – None

Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back

Ohio State to be added to EA Sports' Madden NFL 22 Campus Legends mode

Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) runs past the Oregon Ducks defense in the first quarter for a touchdown in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2013-2015

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

X-factor – “Freight Train”

Carlos Hyde, Running Back

Jan 3, 2014; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Carlos Hyde (34) runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the second half of the 2014 Orange Bowl college football game at Sun Life Stadium. Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2010-2013

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

X-factor – None

Joey Galloway, Wide Receiver

Unknown date 1993; Madison, WI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Joey Galloway (7) against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

1991-1994

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

X-factor

Terry McLaurin, Wide Receiver

Most of OSU's 2014 recruiting class ended up getting a shot in the NFL

Dec 1, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin (83) catches a pass for a touchdown against Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (29) in the first half in the Big Ten conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2015-20218

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

Michael Thomas, Wide Receiver

Jan 1, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Michael Thomas (3) runs for a touchdown after making a catch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half of the 2016 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2012-2015

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

Luke Farrell, Tight End

Ohio State TE Luke Farrell selected by Jacksonville in the 4th round

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Luke Farrell (89) celebrates a touchdown catch against Clemson Tigers cornerback Derion Kendrick (1) in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2017-2020

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

Nick Vannett, Tight End

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Nick Vannett (81) celebrates scoring a touchdown on a 1-yard pass from quarterback Cardale Jones (12) during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship against the Oregon Ducks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 12, 2015. (Adam Cairns / The Columbus Dispatch)

Years played for Ohio State

2012-2015

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

Wyatt Davis, Right Guard

Ohio State OL Wyatt Davis officially declares for 2021 NFL draft

In this Dec. 28, 2019, photo, Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) plays during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, in Glendale, Ariz. Davis was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Years played for Ohio State

2017-2020

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

NEXT UP … The Defense

Taylor Decker, Left Tackle

Go to Ohio State to play football, go to the NFL, get paid

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2012-2015

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

Corey Linsley, Center

Nov 17, 2012; Madison, WI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Corey Linsley (71) blocks during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 21-14 in overtime. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2009-2014

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

Andrew Norwell, Left Guard

Nov 17, 2012; Madison, WI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Andrew Norwell (78) celebrates with fans following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 21-14 in overtime. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2010-2013

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

Nick Bosa, Left Defensive End

Sep 15, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa (97) prior to the game against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2016-2018

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

“X-Factor”

Sam Hubbard, Right Defensive End

Ohio State football: The best player to ever wear jersey No. 6

Nov 11, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan State Spartans tight end Noah Davis (84) is pursued by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Sam Hubbard (6) during the second half at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2014-2017

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

Chase Young, Right Defensive End

Ohio State football: All Historical unanimous First-Team All-Americans

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2017-2019

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

X-Factor (“Momentum Shift”)

Davon Hamilton, Defensive Tackle

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (53) stares down Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after a sack during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]

Years played for Ohio State

2015-2019

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

Jonathan Hankins, Defensive Tackle

Nov 17, 2012; Madison, WI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Jonathan Hankins (52) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (83) celebrate their overtime victory over the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 21-14. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2017-2019

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

Cameron Heyward, Defensive Tackle

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

20107-2010

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

Jerome Baker, Middle Linebacker

Ohio State football appears in top ten of SI's Linebacker U

Oct 28, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Jerome Baker (17) reacts against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second half at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2015-2017

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

Joey Bosa, Left Outside Linebacker

Ohio State's Young, Joey Bosa make BTN's All-Decade football Team

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2013-2015

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

A.J. Hawk, Right Outside Linebacker

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2002-2005

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

Ryan Shazier, Middle Linebacker

Remembering former Ohio State linebacker Ryan Shazier in retirement

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2011-2013

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

X-Factor

Marshon Lattimore, Cornerback

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2014-2016

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

Jeff Okudah, Cornerback

Chad Johnson offers to help "train" Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Clemson Tigers at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2017-2019

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

Bradley Roby, Cornerback

Opening night of the NFL highlights Ohio State as DBU or BIA as it may

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2010-2013

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

Denzel Ward, Cornerback

Ohio State vs. Michigan not greatest college football rivalry says SI

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2015-2017

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

Malik Hooker, Free Safety

Former Ohio State safety Malik Hooker named to BTN's All-Decade Team

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2014-2016

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

Malcolm Jenkins, Strong Safety

Former Ohio State star, Malcolm Jenkins given Dungy-Thompson Award

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2005-2008

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

Jack Tatum, Strong Safey

Ohio State football named DBU by ESPN - Buckeyes Wire

Oct 1970; Columbus, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back #32 JACK TATUM in action during the 1970 season. Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright Malcolm Emmons

Years played for Ohio State

1968-1970

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

Cameron Johnston, Punter

Dec 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes punter Cameron Johnston (95) during the 2016 CFP semifinal against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Clemson Tigers won the game 31-0. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Years played for Ohio State

2013-2016

Madden NFL 22 Special Ability

None

