Ohio State football roster announced for Madden 22 Campus Legends
In case you missed some pretty significant news — at least if you have been missing EA Sports’ NCAA Football, Madden NFL 22 has brought Ohio State to its Campus Legends mode. That’s right, you can once again play a football video game using the scarlet and gray, but only for a limited time, through January 31.
The opportunity began on January 14 and we weren’t originally sure what former Buckeye greats would be included until now. We’ve now got the entire 32-man roster you can choose from. It’s a literally who’s who of mainly recent Buckeye stars, and we’re sure you are going to enjoy every moment of it if you haven’t taken part already.
Here is a look at all former Ohio State football players that are a part of the roster for NFL Madden 22’s Buckeye roster. Go have some fun.
First … The offense
Justin Fields, Quarterback
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) heads to the locker room following the Buckeyes’ 22-10 victory against the Northwestern Wildcats during the Big Ten Championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2019-2020
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
X-factor – “Truzz” (dual-threat ability)
J.K. Dobbins, Running Back
Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back J.K. Dobbins (2) runs with the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2017-2019
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
X-factor – None
Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back
Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) runs past the Oregon Ducks defense in the first quarter for a touchdown in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2013-2015
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
X-factor – “Freight Train”
Carlos Hyde, Running Back
Jan 3, 2014; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Carlos Hyde (34) runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the second half of the 2014 Orange Bowl college football game at Sun Life Stadium. Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2010-2013
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
X-factor – None
Joey Galloway, Wide Receiver
Unknown date 1993; Madison, WI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Joey Galloway (7) against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
1991-1994
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
X-factor
Terry McLaurin, Wide Receiver
Dec 1, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin (83) catches a pass for a touchdown against Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (29) in the first half in the Big Ten conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2015-20218
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
Michael Thomas, Wide Receiver
Jan 1, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Michael Thomas (3) runs for a touchdown after making a catch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half of the 2016 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2012-2015
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
Luke Farrell, Tight End
Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Luke Farrell (89) celebrates a touchdown catch against Clemson Tigers cornerback Derion Kendrick (1) in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2017-2020
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
Nick Vannett, Tight End
Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Nick Vannett (81) celebrates scoring a touchdown on a 1-yard pass from quarterback Cardale Jones (12) during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship against the Oregon Ducks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 12, 2015. (Adam Cairns / The Columbus Dispatch)
Years played for Ohio State
2012-2015
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
Wyatt Davis, Right Guard
In this Dec. 28, 2019, photo, Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) plays during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, in Glendale, Ariz. Davis was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Years played for Ohio State
2017-2020
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
NEXT UP … The Defense
Taylor Decker, Left Tackle
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2012-2015
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
Corey Linsley, Center
Nov 17, 2012; Madison, WI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Corey Linsley (71) blocks during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 21-14 in overtime. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2009-2014
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
Andrew Norwell, Left Guard
Nov 17, 2012; Madison, WI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Andrew Norwell (78) celebrates with fans following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 21-14 in overtime. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2010-2013
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
Nick Bosa, Left Defensive End
Sep 15, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa (97) prior to the game against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2016-2018
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
“X-Factor”
Sam Hubbard, Right Defensive End
Nov 11, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan State Spartans tight end Noah Davis (84) is pursued by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Sam Hubbard (6) during the second half at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2014-2017
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
Chase Young, Right Defensive End
Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2017-2019
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
X-Factor (“Momentum Shift”)
Davon Hamilton, Defensive Tackle
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (53) stares down Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after a sack during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]
Years played for Ohio State
2015-2019
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
Jonathan Hankins, Defensive Tackle
Nov 17, 2012; Madison, WI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Jonathan Hankins (52) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (83) celebrate their overtime victory over the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 21-14. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2017-2019
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
Cameron Heyward, Defensive Tackle
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
20107-2010
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
Jerome Baker, Middle Linebacker
Oct 28, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Jerome Baker (17) reacts against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second half at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2015-2017
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
Joey Bosa, Left Outside Linebacker
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2013-2015
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
A.J. Hawk, Right Outside Linebacker
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2002-2005
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
Ryan Shazier, Middle Linebacker
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2011-2013
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
X-Factor
Marshon Lattimore, Cornerback
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2014-2016
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
Jeff Okudah, Cornerback
Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Clemson Tigers at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2017-2019
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
Bradley Roby, Cornerback
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2010-2013
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
Denzel Ward, Cornerback
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2015-2017
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
Malik Hooker, Free Safety
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2014-2016
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
Malcolm Jenkins, Strong Safety
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2005-2008
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
Jack Tatum, Strong Safey
Oct 1970; Columbus, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back #32 JACK TATUM in action during the 1970 season. Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright Malcolm Emmons
Years played for Ohio State
1968-1970
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
Cameron Johnston, Punter
Dec 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes punter Cameron Johnston (95) during the 2016 CFP semifinal against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Clemson Tigers won the game 31-0. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Years played for Ohio State
2013-2016
Madden NFL 22 Special Ability
None
