Ohio State football rooting guide: How to watch USC and other conference championship games

Ohio State is sitting at home this weekend thanks to another beatdown at the hands of Michigan for the second year in a row. It’s not a good feeling, but there’s still hope that the Buckeyes can sneak into the College Football Playoff if things break the right way this weekend with the conference championship games.

The game everyone will be keeping their eye on is the Pac-12 Championship game in Las Vegas between USC and Utah. The Utes already beat the Trojans once this year in a classic, and if they can double down, there’s a very good chance that the Buckeyes will be selected over the men of Troy for the College Football Playoff.

The other game that may open the door slightly is the Big 12 Championship game between TCU and Kansas State. If CFP Committee hasn’t been too impressed with the Horned Frogs and may choose Ohio State if they should lose to K-State.

We know you want to keep an eye on these two games, so we have information on how to watch them both. Here’s everything you need to know to check in on USC in the Pac-12 Championship game Friday night, as well as the Big 12 Championship game Saturday.

Pac-12 Championship Game (USC vs. Utah)

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Raleek Brown (14) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch

Date: Friday, Dec. 2

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Three Things to Know

A USC loss most likely gets Ohio State into the College Football Playoff.

USC is the betting favorite, but Utah won the first matchup between these two back in October in Salt Lake City.

A win by the Trojans most likely locks up the Heisman Trophy for quarterback Caleb Williams. A loss and C.J. Stroud could get back in the mix.

Big 12 Championship game (TCU vs. Kansas State)

Oct 22, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) scrambles abasing Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Brendan Mott (38) in the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Dec. 3

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Three Things to Know

It’s not as solid of a proposition as USC losing, but a TCU loss could open the door for Ohio State to slide up ahead of the Horned Frogs.

Kansas State jumped out ahead of TCU in the first matchup in October, but then quarterback Adrian Martinez got injured and the Horned Frogs rallied to win by 10 points. He could be available in some capacity Saturday.

Ohio State narrowly got into the first-ever College Football Playoff in 2014 by leapfrogging TCU and Baylor. If that happens again, folks in Fort Worth may bring forth legislation to ban the colors scarlet and gray.

[listicle id=101579]

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire