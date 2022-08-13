Ohio State football reveals player that will wear “Block 0” uniform

It’s a tradition that started when the NCAA allowed the number “0” to be worn in college football back in 2020. Former Ohio State defensive end Jonathon Cooper was the first to start this new tradition that honors former OSU player Bill Willis, a pioneer in breaking the color barrier in the NFL.

Willis wore No. 99, but the Buckeye program took the opportunity to recognize the importance of Willis with the new Block 0 jersey. Last year’s wearer of the jersey was offensive lineman Thayer Munford, though he could not wear it in games because of NCAA rules that only allow offensive linemen to wear numbers between 50-79.

And now, we have been made aware of which player will don the Block 0 jersey in 2022. It is none other than receiver Kamryn Babb, and it makes a lot of sense. The player that has the honor of wearing the Block 0 jersey is one that displays “toughness, accountability and the highest of character.”

Babb has shown that and more. The 6-foot, 210-pound fifth-year senior came to the program as a high 4-star prospect in the 2018 class. He had already sustained a torn ACL in high school and has run into the same injury-plagued bad luck during his time as a Buckeye. All told, the St. Louis native has had to rehab and recover from four ACL tears but is a returning captain that means much more to the team than what he has accomplished so far on the field in game action.

And yeah, as a receiver, Babb can wear the Block 0 jersey in a game.

While he continues to try and show that he’s a receiver that can make an impact as a dynamic playmaker on the field for this year, there’s is little doubt what Babb means to the program and what he has had to deal with working his way through some pretty unfortunate events.

It’s hard not to root for Babb to be a big part of this team in game action for 2022, and we’ll sure be a part of the camp that looks to see what his career still holds.

