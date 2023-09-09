Ohio State football returns to Ohio Stadium. Follow OSU vs. Youngstown State live

Ohio State football is back home.

Coming off a 23-3 season-opening road win against Indiana, the Buckeyes will play in Ohio Stadium for the first time in 2023 Saturday afternoon against Youngstown State.

With Kyle McCord at the helm of the offense for the second-straight game, the Buckeyes will face a Football Championship Subdivision game for the first time since 2013.

Ohio State vs. Youngstown State injury report

Josh Proctor is questionable heading into Ohio State’s home opener.

The Ohio State safety, who started for the Buckeyes against Indiana, is questionable heading into Saturday’s matchup against Youngstown State.

Wide receiver Kyion Grayes, tight end Zak Herbstreit, defensive lineman Will Smith Jr., wide receiver Reis Stocksdale and linebacker Kourt Williams II are out against the Penguins.

What time is Ohio State vs. Youngstown State?

Kickoff: 12 p.m., Ohio Stadium, Columbus

How can I watch the OSU vs. Youngstown State game?

Ohio State's 2023 home opener against Youngstown State is on Big Ten Network.

How can I watch the Ohio State-Youngstown State game without cable? Is OSU vs. YSU streaming?

The Buckeyes' matchup against the Penguins will be available on any platform that offers Big Ten Network such as YouTube TV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

OSU vs. Youngstown State will also be live on the FOX Sports app.

Who is announcing the Ohio State, Youngstown State game on Big Ten Network?

A former Michigan tight end will be on the call for Ohio State's first home game of the 2023 season.

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Youngstown State game:

Cory Provus (play-by-play)

Jake Butt (analysis)

Brooke Fletcher (sideline)

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Youngstown State on the radio

Ohio State football is on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460)

Here's who will announce Ohio State vs. Youngstown State:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State 23, Indiana 3

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX

