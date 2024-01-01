Ohio State football: New Year resolution’s for the program

As the clock struck midnight, the Ohio State football program needs to use the new year to make changes.

What was once the unquestioned juggernaut of the Big Ten, has fallen hard and quick. The return to the top of the conference won’t nearly be as easy as it used to be, especially considering the new additions to the conference. One of those teams made the College Football Playoff, Washington, another was close to making it in Oregon.

With the talent still left over in Columbus, Ohio State can get back to the top of the mountain. It will need more than a few aspects to change and here are my New Year’s resolutions for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State offensive line: Return of the slobs

This is god awful pic.twitter.com/jwWNkcqS9i — Jordan Potts (@PottsAndPans23) December 30, 2023

Resolution

It was only a few years ago that Ohio State’s offensive line was a strength of the team. Over the past few seasons, they’ve become a liability. Yes, they lost three linemen to the draft last year, but in 2021, it was an underperforming group. One good stretch doesn’t give me hope, but it can be fixed. The saucing of the ribs needs to return, the nasty attitude needs to be instilled. That isn’t about talent, its about mentality and they Buckeye offensive line coach, whoever it is, needs to bring that to the table.

Development year over year

Justin Frye is at the end of his second full season at Ohio State. There has been 0.00% improvement or development on the offensive line in those two years. In fact, it’s regressing. — Gabe Hoyer (@GabeHoyer) December 30, 2023

Resolution

Many Ohio State players seem to hit their ceilings early, only to struggle to see improvement in the later stages of their Buckeye careers. There needs to be a progression window, where stages are taught to players, giving them more tools to use in games. Not all improvements are linear, but we have seen more players peak early and just aren’t able to get back to that level. It needs to change.

Figure out a way to not tire at end of games

This is…. Bad pic.twitter.com/daOyfEK2Lu — "The" Mike F Chen (@MikeFChen) December 30, 2023

Resolution

Mickey Mariotti was once viewed as the top strength and conditioning coach in college football. Now, his name isn’t even in the discussion. His philosophies haven’t changed and they must. It’s been all too common to see Ohio State teams falter late, even again inferior opponents. If it takes conditioning to play 80 minutes, then so be it, but whatever they are doing right now, isn’t working.

Don’t be afraid to ruffle some feathers

Ohio State made massive changes to its offensive coaching staff after that game. There will be nothing after this game. They’re going to run it back the exact same way. https://t.co/9F2LBtpNVE — kevin harrish (@Kevinish) December 30, 2023

Resolution

The Ohio State coaching staff seems way too comfortable with their roles. They shouldn’t be, we have to return to the Urban Meyer day’s, went you don’t get the job done, you are out. We saw multiple coaches get raises last offseason with subpar performances, that can’t happen again. If Day needs to fire some coaches, then he should fire some coaches. This profession isn’t easy, and even though they are coaching at Ohio State, it doesn’t mean their job should be safe.

Ryan Day: Define your role

Resolution

Ryan Day sat right next to Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz when he explained when his team took the next step. It was him giving up play calling to motivate the team, more of a CEO as opposed to the manager. Day needs to learn from his most recent opponent, as the Tigers are trending the right way, while the Buckeyes aren’t.

Ryan Day again: No more Mr. Nice guy

11W touched on the Hinzman podcast. I missed this part. Makes you wonder how this translated in the Cotton Bowl. https://t.co/yoGEzXKtLM pic.twitter.com/nSXDYKqbyv — jbook™ (@jbook37) January 1, 2024

Resolution

It’s time to get angry, and like I said before, if that means firing coaches and staff members, then it is what it is. The fired up Day needs to return, he can’t just turtle when the situation gets difficult. He needs to rise up to the occasion, regain focus and get the situation back under his control. Going back to the Urban era, players always seemed to be fearful their roles were in jeopardy, that isn’t the case anymore. It seems like Day is too nice, there needs to be a fire lit under him, or else he’s going to get fired.

