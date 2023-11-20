Ohio State football reporters roundtable: The stakes are high as Buckeyes head to Michigan

Editor’s note: After each Ohio State football game, beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz discuss the lasting storylines and other key developments.

The Game is nigh.

The 119th meeting between Ohio State and Michigan unfolds on Saturday, and for the second consecutive season, both teams are 11-0.

Since they began meeting at the end of the regular season in 1935, there have been only five occasions in which the Buckeyes and Wolverines were unbeaten and untied. This year follows 2022, 2006, 1973 and 1970.

As in those matchups, a lot is at stake.

The winner will advance to the Big Ten championship game and is in position to return to the College Football Playoff.

The last time coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan prevailed by a final score of 42-27.

Not to mention Ohio State is looking to snap its first losing streak to Michigan in more than two decades and has not lost three in a row in the series since 1995-97.

Kaufman: When the Buckeyes fell to the Wolverines in Columbus last November, the loss kept them from winning the conference championship, but did not remove them from the national title race. They still made the playoff, slipping back into the postseason as the No. 4 seed. That path does not appear available this year. There are five 11-0 teams from Power Five conferences for the first time ever, leaving less room for error and heightening the implications of Saturday.

Rabinowitz: Yep, this one is for all the marbles. You never know what can happen with the other contenders, but last year there were several possible paths for OSU to make the playoff even after losing to Michigan. Southern California losing to Utah got them in. Like you, I doubt there's that alternate route this year. It just adds to what will be one of the landmark games in this rivalry. Add in Michigan's sign-stealing scandal and Jim Harbaugh's absence, it almost feels surreal.

Kaufman: This is the last of an era, really. A loss would certainly not be fatal next season with the expansion of the playoff to 12 teams. In fact, the teams might even meet in a rematch in the conference title game the following week. It's going to be difficult to recreate the circumstances in which a stumble in the rivalry can spoil a season. Last season was a preview of what is to come in a changing sport.

Rabinowitz: Ohio State and Michigan were clearly the two best teams in the Big Ten this year. Could you imagine if they were already locked in to play next week? How would the CFP selection committee handle if they split the games? Next year, with Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA joining, it shouldn't be such a cakewalk for the Buckeyes and Wolverines in the Big Ten. But let's cherish this game for being the last of its kind, because it is.

Kaufman: Even if the stakes are lower, you can also appreciate the high quality of both programs. In addition to being the second straight matchup of unbeatens, the teams are again No. 2 and No. 3 in the polls. When they played in 2021, they were No. 2 and No. 6. This is the fifth straight top-10 matchup. Ryan Day vs. Harbaugh could end up as the modern Ten Year War at this rate.

Rabinowitz: It takes two to tango and one of the dance partners will be watching at home. It'll be interesting to see what effect Harbaugh being away from the sideline serving the last game of his three-game suspension will have. Michigan looked shaky last week against Maryland. And then there's the question about whether Harbaugh is back next year, whether it's his choice or the NCAA's.

Kaufman: Without Harbaugh on the sideline the last two weeks, Michigan's offense has not been humming. The Wolverines averaged 4.7 yards per play in their wins over Maryland and Penn State, a drop-off from the 6.6 yards-per-play mark from their six previous Big Ten games before Harbaugh's suspension took effect. Sherrone Moore has also seemed less willing to air it out. J.J. McCarthy averaged 16 pass attempts without Harbaugh the last two weeks compared to the 23 in games against other conference opponents.

Rabinowitz: Harbaugh isn't Michigan's primary play-caller, but not having the head coach on the sideline has to have an impact. For all of the Wolverines' talk of Michigan vs. Everybody, that has to take a toll. It's been non-stop drama off the field for Michigan all season. Michigan got through Penn State because the Nittany Lions' offense was so putrid, but Maryland provided a real scare. Ohio State, meanwhile, seems to be just kind of humming along. The Buckeyes aren't the offensive machine they've been in past years, but their defense is their best since 2019.

Kaufman: Michigan will be the bellwether of the Year 2 leap that Ohio State's defense has made under Jim Knowles. The Buckeyes have faced few prolific offenses this fall. Only three out of the 10 FBS teams they have faced are higher than No. 60 in the SP+ offensive rankings – Notre Dame at No. 20, Penn State at No. 23 and Maryland at No. 56. The Wolverines are No. 6 and put up 45 and 42 points in their last two wins over the Buckeyes.

Rabinowitz: The same goes for Michigan. The Wolverines haven't played a good offense all season. The highest-ranked one they've played is UNLV, which ranks 39th in total offense. We all thought Penn State belonged in the same category as OSU and UM, and on defense the Nittany Lions did. But their offense badly underachieved. No other opponent in the Big Ten was anything but mediocre. The result is that both Ohio State and Michigan are still largely untested heading into Saturday. Crazy, but it's the truth.

Kaufman: Few are in these teams' weight class, that's for sure. It should make for another compelling prize fight.

