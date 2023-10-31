Ohio State football reporters roundtable: Is an ankle injury limiting QB Kyle McCord?

Editor's note: After each Ohio State football game, beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz discuss the lasting storylines and other key developments.

Ohio State’s 24-10 victory at Wisconsin on Saturday night remains a Rorschach test for its fan base.

Some see a gritty road win led by one of the stingiest defenses in the nation, and prevailing by two touchdowns in Madison is no small feat. The Buckeyes’ margin of victory at Camp Randall Stadium was their largest since 2000.

Others look at limitations on offense. Quarterback Kyle McCord has not taken the next step in his development, at least by comparison to his immediate predecessors at the position, a trio of passers who became Heisman Trophy finalists by the end of their first full season behind center.

The Buckeyes went consecutive games without scoring at least 30 points for the first time since 2017.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord threw two interceptions against Wisconsin.

What’s the real picture of Ohio State as it enters the final month of the regular season?

Kaufman: The evaluation of McCord is complicated at the moment due to his injured left ankle. While it has been heavily taped for weeks, it was especially noticeable in Madison as he was seen limping in the final quarters. Remember when C.J. Stroud sprained his right throwing shoulder as a redshirt freshman in 2021? His ball placement suffered as a result. As McCord steps forward in his delivery as a passer, his front foot is absorbing a lot of the weight. But how much should that factor for mental mistakes?

Rabinowitz: The mistakes we saw McCord make were uncharacteristic. The first interception was an undeniably bad decision. You can't throw into traffic on first-and-goal like that. Ryan Day didn't have a big issue with the second interception, the downfield throw to Marvin Harrison Jr., who was briefly open before the Wisconsin cornerback dropped off his guy to make a nice play. McCord also flirted with disaster on an intentional grounding that came perilously close to being a lateral that could have resulted in a scoop and score by Wisconsin, though the Badger who recovered it went to the turf. But he also made some superb throws as well, which shouldn't be forgotten.

TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 162 yards against Wisconsin.

Kaufman: His composure is a strength. After Wisconsin tied the score at 10 to open the second half, McCord led a scoring drive in which he completed all four of his passes for 46 yards, including lofting a pass to Harrison, who was able to get a foot in bounds in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown. That was a much-needed response by Ohio State. But I understand the concerns with McCord. His 14 touchdowns at the end of October are far fewer than his predecessors had thrown at this point in their debut seasons as starts. Dwayne Haskins Jr. had thrown twice as many with 30, while Justin Fields and Stroud tossed 24 and 23, respectively.

Rabinowitz: We shouldn't dismiss that the offensive line McCord is playing behind isn't up to the standard of his predecessors', either. I'd say McCord has been mostly solid, sometimes superb, and occasionally shaky. It's a good thing he has Harrison and now TreVeyon Henderson back. If Emeka Egbuka returns, let's see how good the offense really is. As for the defense, it can't be much better. It has no real weakness. It's pretty safe to conclude that the defense is going to be the backbone of whatever championship aspirations this team has.

Kaufman: The value Henderson provides goes beyond leaving the Buckeyes with an explosive runner. He’s also a pass-catching threat out of the backfield. He caught four passes for 45 yards. When he was last at full strength as a freshman in 2021, he was their fourth-leading receiver, an option in the screen game as he had 27 receptions for 312 yards and four touchdowns. That should not be overlooked as this offense looks for another gear.

Rabinowitz: He's an impossible matchup for a linebacker out of the backfield, no doubt. Let's move on to Rutgers. Our old friend Greg Schiano has made progress rebuilding the program. At 6-2, the Scarlet Knights aren't the pushover they've usually been since joining the Big Ten in 2014. They've played good defense and have an excellent running back in Kyle Monangai. He's the second-leading rusher in the Big Ten behind Wisconsin's Braelon Allen. If Rutgers had a consistent passing game, which it doesn't, this would be an interesting game.

Kaufman: It could be another low-scoring slog for the Buckeyes, because the Scarlet Knights do have a capable defense, ranking 29th in defensive SP+. Their strength is limiting explosive plays. There are two teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision that have not allowed a play from scrimmage longer than 40 yards this season. One is Ohio State. The other is Rutgers.

Rabinowitz: It should be noted that other than Michigan, which Rutgers played tough for a half before losing 31-7, its schedule has been soft. The Scarlet Knights lost 24-13 to Wisconsin earlier this month. They needed a 21-point fourth-quarter rally to beat a dreadful Michigan State team 27-24. But Schiano will have his team playing hard. A potential X factor in this game could be special teams. Schiano's teams excel at them, and let's just say that other than the actual kicking by Jayden Fielding and punter Jesse Mirco, special teams have not been a strength for OSU this year.

Kaufman: The closest margin in Ohio State's nine wins over Rutgers was 22 points in 2020. The average margin has been 42 points. The Buckeyes should prevail by multiple touchdowns, but this has at least the potential to be closer.

Rabinowitz: This figures to be the toughest of the three games before Ohio State plays Michigan. Home games against Michigan State and Minnesota follow. I'd expect the Buckeyes to be huge favorites in those. Rutgers is only an 18-point underdog, so Las Vegas believes this has a chance to be competitive. That seems realistic if Ohio State's offense remains sluggish.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

Bill Rabinowitz covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. He also is the co-author of Cardale Jones' just-published autobiography. Follow Bill on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be reached at brabinowitz@dispatch.com.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football reporters roundtable following win at Wisconsin