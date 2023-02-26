Ohio State football releases summer camp dates

If you’re a budding football star, it’s time to make note of when the Ohio State football camps will be. For many in and around the state of Ohio, attending one of the camps the OSU football program puts on is a must-do.

If so, according to a release from the program, you can now mark your calendars and look forward to trying to take advantage of attending one of the festivities this summer. The football dates and camps range from middle school through high school. Most are one-day camps, but there is a two-day event for those entering the fifth through eighth grades.

Check out the dates below and head over to OhioStateBuckeyes.com to get more details to plan your potential visit to one of the summer youth camps in the shadow of the Horseshoe.

🚨Our 2023 summer football camp dates are here‼️ Register now ⤵️ 🔗 https://t.co/vkNX7DN3gG #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/ve06N5lpH5 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) February 19, 2023

More!

