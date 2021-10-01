Ohio State football releases Rutgers trailer

It’s the fifth Thursday of the college football season, and that means we have our fifth installment of the Ohio State football trailer for the next game. This week just so happens to be a trip to Piscataway, New Jersey, to face a resurgent Rutgers program that is buying what head coach Greg Schiano is selling.

Either way, as the trailer says, it’s time for the next round, and it may not be as easy as other years vs. the Scarlet Knights. Ohio State can ill-afford to drop another game if it has designs of attaining all of its goals this year, so a road game against a good defensive ball club should be a good test.

If you haven’t had a chance to see the Rutgers trailer, we’ve got it for you thanks to the official Ohio State Football Twitter page. So, clear out the living room, turn up the volume, and get prepared for this weekend by watching the latest trailer the Ohio State creative team put together.

Ohio State and Rutgers will be coming to a television set or streaming device near you at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday. Tune in to the Big Ten Network to catch all the action.

List

What the College Football Playoff Rankings would have been post Week 4

