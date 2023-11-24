Ohio State football releases Michigan trailer: ‘The Game’

Everyone wants to be remembered. Everyone wants to leave a legacy.

The time has finally come. The Game. The one we wait for every year. The one that makes or breaks a season. The one where legends are made. This is why you come to Ohio State.

After two years of being on the wrong side of this rivalry, the Buckeyes are ready to leave their mark. The team knows it’s do-or-die with everything on the line.

Once again, the media team has put together quite a spine-tingling trailer to get you ready for the game against Michigan, this time narrated by Ohio State legend Troy Smith.

How do you want to be remembered?

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐨𝐥. 𝟏𝟐 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐚❌𝐞 🍿🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/8CHJomgeBQ — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 23, 2023

Ohio State will battle TTUN at Noon ET on Saturday. Be sure to check out our preview and prediction and stay with us for more coverage before, during, and after the game.

