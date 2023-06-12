Ohio State football recruiting weekend recap: June 9th-11th, 2023
It was a pretty important recruiting weekend for the Ohio State football team.
They had an opportunity to solidify a massive verbal, Florida wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was on his official visit. Other current 2024 commits were on campus as well along with multiple players who are uncommitted.
News of the Buckeyes trending for New Jersey 2024 safety Jaylen McClain was just the tip of the iceberg for Ohio State. Multiple other players were predicted by recruiting analysts to eventually play their college football in Columbus.
Find out below some of the latest actions surrounding Ohio State football recruiting that happened over this past weekend. (Note: All-star rankings are according to the 247Sports composite.)
Florida 2024 wide receiver commit Jeremiah Smith
— Jeremiah Smith ✞ (@Jermiah_Smith1) June 11, 2023
Breakdown
Smith, a 5-star, posted a picture of offensive coordinator Brian Hartline smoking a cigar. It’s typically the image that is used when a prospect that the Buckeye OC is recruiting has committed. Great news here.
California 2024 offensive tackle Brandon Baker
O-H! pic.twitter.com/bQ2sucwA5u
— Brandon Baker (@BrandonBaker73) June 11, 2023
Breakdown
The high 4-star tackle looks like he had a very good time on his official visit. The Buckeyes are firmly in the mix here.
Georgia 2024 defensive end Eddrick Houston
According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Ohio State is trending for 5-star DL Eddrick Houston🌰
Read: https://t.co/rcDigCit3V pic.twitter.com/iPDA0byb9A
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 11, 2023
Breakdown
Another 5-star prospect on an official visit, multiple recruiting experts have the Buckeyes in the driver seat for Houston with a commitment date set for August 22nd.
Indiana 2024 offensive line commit Ian Moore
Great seeing all the boys I’m about to spend my next 4 years with. @DeonArmstrong30 @Devontae_440 @marcnavejr @GarrettStover2 @James_peoples17 @SamuelDixon24
Maybe even them boys @BrandonBaker73 @JaydenJackson65
— Ian Moore (@IanMoore2024) June 11, 2023
Breakdown
The future teammates got together to recruit Baker and the player that we focus on next…
2024 Florida defensive lineman Jayden Jackson
O-H-I-O pic.twitter.com/d8prjo6Imv
— Jayden Jackson (@JaydenJackson65) June 11, 2023
Breakdown
The 3-star was on his official visit. Like many of the other visitors, it seems like Jackson had himself a very enjoyable trip.
2024 Texas running back commit James Peoples
— James (@James_peoples17) June 9, 2023
Breakdown
The high 4-star running back is on his only scheduled official visit and Peoples seems locked in with the Buckeyes.
2024 Illinois defensive end Marquise Lightfoot
UPDATE: Ohio State Has Received a FutureCast For 4⭐️ EDGE Marquise Lightfoot By Rivals OSU Insider Jeremy Birmingham
Lightfoot was apart of the 6/9 Visit Group
Ohio State is battling the likes of Notre Dame
That would be a huge get for the Ohio State Class
📸 @Rivals @Birm pic.twitter.com/zPosJgasbJ
— Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) June 11, 2023
Breakdown
Like mentioned before, there was a lot of good news coming out of this weekend, Lightfoot being some of it. The 4-star had multiple experts across different sites predict that he commits to the Buckeyes.
Ohio 2026 athlete Elbert Hill is offered
After a great conversation with @ryandaytime blessed to receive my eighth division one offer from Ohio state @AllenTrieu @ChadSimmons_ @HobanFootball @rawtalentsport1 @CoachDarden34 pic.twitter.com/BjOYYmzvOf
— Elbert Hill (@Rockk114) June 8, 2023
Breakdown
Clearly a lot of action surrounding the official visitors, but there was also a camp help and in-state athlete Elbert Hill was offered. Currently no ranking but it’s very early in the 2026 class.
Florida 2025 athlete Waltez Clark
Wow I’m Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from The Ohio State University !! @irltb85 @CoachTonyAlford @ryandaytime @plantpanthersfb pic.twitter.com/ARkXpiTGqc
— Waltez Clark (@Waltezclark3) June 8, 2023
Breakdown
Like Hill, Clark was offered earlier in the weekend after his camp performance. He’s rated as a 4-star at the moment expect the Buckeyes to continue to recruit Clark.
2024 Florida defensive end Elias Rudolph
Ohio State 2024 4⭐️ EDGE target Elias Rudolph has received a crystal ball prediction to Michigan.
He still holds a crystal ball prediction to Ohio State (Kurelic), but this prediction is coming right after his OV to UM. Elias is scheduled to take his OV next weekend pic.twitter.com/x67gNj26Kz
— Buckeye Realm (@BuckeyeRealm_) June 11, 2023
Breakdown
It wasn’t all good news on the recruiting front as the Ohio native is trending to face the Buckeyes in their only Big Ten “rival,” Michigan. Rudolph is scheduled for his official visit to Columbus next weekend.
2024 Ohio safety Reggie Powers
4⭐️ Ohio safety Reggie Powers III posing with @Coach_mtucker on his #MichiganState official visit https://t.co/Noa5jNbsDm pic.twitter.com/7Ynw08JKC5
— SpartanMag.com (@TheSpartanMag) June 10, 2023
Breakdown
At one point it looks like a forgone conclusion that Powers was going to join the Buckeye 2024 recruiting class. Well, time has pass and the in-state safety is now trending towards Michigan State.
