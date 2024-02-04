Advertisement

Ohio State Football Recruiting: Updated list of interior offensive line offers

Evan Bachman
·8 min read

Ohio State football has been on fire on the recruiting front over the past month plus. The Buckeyes wrapped up one of the highest ranked 2024 recruiting classes after landing Julian Sayin, the top ranked quarterback in the 2024 class who transferred to Ohio State from Alabama after Nick Saban’s retirement.

Among the recruits in the Buckeyes’ 2024 class includes three four-star interior offensive lineman Ian Moore, Devontae Armstrong, and Gabe VanSickle.

In the 2025 class the Buckeyes are yet to land a commitment from an interior offensive lineman, however they have 11 offers out.

We’ll walk through each of those using On3 who is one of the top college football recruiting resources that tracks player rankings on all four main websites and provides predictions, insights, and NIL valuations.

Micah DeBose

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Vigor (Mobile, AL)
Height/Weight | 6-4, 290
On 3 NIL Valuation | $83K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 38 Natl No. 1 IOL No. 2 AL
On 3 | 4 Star No. 96 Natl No. 2 IOL No. 3 AL
247Sports | 4 Star No. 75 Natl No. 8 IOL No. 8 AL
ESPN | 4 Star No. 24 Natl No. 5 IOL No. 3 AL
Rivals | 4 Star No. 14 Natl No. 4 IOL No. 2 AL

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Auburn
Ohio State Prediction % | >1%
Ohio State Visits | 2 (third most of any team)

Peyton Joseph

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Houston Country (Fort Valley, GA)
Height/Weight | 6-3, 280
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 123 Natl No. 5 IOL No. 18 GA
On 3 | 4 Star No. 206 Natl No. 13 IOL No. 26 GA
247Sports | 4 Star No. 107 Natl No. 5 IOL No. 15 GA
ESPN | 4 Star No. 134 Natl No. 3 IOL No. 23 GA
Rivals | 4 Star No. 127 Natl No. 4 IOL No. 13 GA

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Florida
Ohio State Prediction % | <1%
Ohio State Visits | None

Dontrell Glover

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA)
Height/Weight | 6-4, 310
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 162 Natl No. 9 IOL No. 23 GA
On 3 | 4 Star No. 182 Natl No. 9 IOL No. 25 GA
247Sports | 4 Star No. 236 Natl No. 14 IOL No. 33 GA
ESPN | 4 Star No. 190 Natl No. 5 IOL No. 27 GA
Rivals | 4 Star No. 117 Natl NO. 3 IOL No. 12 GA

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Alabama
Ohio State Prediction % | 1.3%
Ohio State Visits | None

Mason Short

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Evans (Evans, GA)
Height/Weight | 6-5.5, 300
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 195 Natl No. 10 IOL No. 27 GA
On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 21 IOL No. 41 GA
247Sports | 4 Star No. 220 Natl No. 13 IOL NO. 30 GA
ESPN | 4 Star No. 75 Natl No. 10 IOL No. 15 GA
Rivals | 4 Star No. 82 Natl No. 8 IOL No. 8 GA

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Georgia
Ohio State Prediction % | 1.6%
Ohio State Visits | 2 (tied for fourth most of any team)

Avery Gach

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Wylie E. Groves (Franklin, MI)
Height/Weight | 6-4, 270
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 207 Natl No. 11 IOL No. 2 MI
On 3 | 4 Star No. 264 Natl No. 16 IOL No. 3 MI
247Sports | 4 Star No. 194 Natl No. 11 IOL No. 3 MI
ESPN | 4 Star No. 253 Natl No. 31 IOL No. 2 MI
Rivals | 4 Star No. 138 Natl No. 13 IOL No. 2 MI

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Michigan
Ohio State Prediction % | 3.7%
Ohio State Visits | 4 (third most of any team)

Alai Kalaniuvalu

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Bishop Gorman (Provo, UT)
Height/Weight | 6-2, 275
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 215 Natl No. 13 IOL No. 4 NV
On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 37 IOL No. 6 NV
247Sports | 4 Star No. 137 Natl No. 7 IOL No. 4 NV
ESPN | 4 Star No. 94 Natl No. 1 IOL NO. 3 NV
Rivals | 4 Star No. 104 Natl No. 2 IOL No. 3 NV

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Utah
Ohio State Prediction % | 1.6%
Ohio State Visits | None

Chauncey Gooden

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, TN)
Height/Weight | 6-4, 315
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 272 Natl No. 19 IOL No. 9 TN
On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 28 IOL No. 12 TN
247Sports | 4 Star No. 156 Natl No. 8 IOL No. 4 TN
ESPN | 4 Star No. 270 Natl No. 8 IOL No. 7 TN
Rivals | 4 Star N/A Natl No. 11 IOL No. 8 TN

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Clemson
Ohio State Prediction % | <1%
Ohio State Visits | None

Rowan Byrne

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Iona Preparatory School (New Rochelle, NY)
Height/Weight | 6-4.5, 285
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 3 Star No. 362 Natl No. 23 IOL No. 1 NY
On 3 | 4 Star No. 242 Natl No. 15 IOL No. 1 NY
247Sports | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 59 IOL No. 2 NY
ESPN | N/A
Rivals | 4 Star N/A Natl No. 13 IOL No. 1 NY

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Rutgers
Ohio State Prediction % | 24.3%
Ohio State Visits | 1 (tied for fifth most of any team)

Jayvon McFadden

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Riverdale Baptist (Washington, DC)
Height/Weight | 6-3.5, 270
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 3 Star No. 418 Natl No. 30 IOL No. 9 MD
On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 26 IOL No. 11 MD
247Sports | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 27 IOL No. 14 MD
ESPN | 3 Star
Rivals | 3 Star No. 241 Natl No. 2 IOL NO. 6 MD

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Penn State
Ohio State Prediction % | 12.4%
Ohio State Visits | 1 (tied for second most of any team)

Peter Langi

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Archbishop Riordan (San Bruno, CA)
Height/Weight | 6-6, 350
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 3 Star No. 510 Natl No. 38 IOL No. 42 CA
On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 58 IOL No. 57 CA
247Sports | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 34 IOL No. 64 CA
ESPN | N/A
Rivals | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 15 IOL No. 31 CA

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | USC
Ohio State Prediction % | <1%
Ohio State Visits | None

Ata Matau

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | St. Francis (Milpitas, CA)
Height/Weight | 6-4, 305
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | N/A

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | California
Ohio State Prediction % | 6.6%
Ohio State Visits | None

