Ohio State Football Recruiting: Updated list of interior offensive line offers

Ohio State football has been on fire on the recruiting front over the past month plus. The Buckeyes wrapped up one of the highest ranked 2024 recruiting classes after landing Julian Sayin, the top ranked quarterback in the 2024 class who transferred to Ohio State from Alabama after Nick Saban’s retirement.

Among the recruits in the Buckeyes’ 2024 class includes three four-star interior offensive lineman Ian Moore, Devontae Armstrong, and Gabe VanSickle.

In the 2025 class the Buckeyes are yet to land a commitment from an interior offensive lineman, however they have 11 offers out.

We’ll walk through each of those using On3 who is one of the top college football recruiting resources that tracks player rankings on all four main websites and provides predictions, insights, and NIL valuations.

Micah DeBose

Georgia commit Micah DeBose intrigued by Ohio State after debut visithttps://t.co/3SFj1s8ibi — Lettermen Row (@LettermenRow) July 27, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Vigor (Mobile, AL)

Height/Weight | 6-4, 290

On 3 NIL Valuation | $83K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 38 Natl No. 1 IOL No. 2 AL

On 3 | 4 Star No. 96 Natl No. 2 IOL No. 3 AL

247Sports | 4 Star No. 75 Natl No. 8 IOL No. 8 AL

ESPN | 4 Star No. 24 Natl No. 5 IOL No. 3 AL

Rivals | 4 Star No. 14 Natl No. 4 IOL No. 2 AL

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Auburn

Ohio State Prediction % | >1%

Ohio State Visits | 2 (third most of any team)

Peyton Joseph

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Houston Country (Fort Valley, GA)

Height/Weight | 6-3, 280

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 123 Natl No. 5 IOL No. 18 GA

On 3 | 4 Star No. 206 Natl No. 13 IOL No. 26 GA

247Sports | 4 Star No. 107 Natl No. 5 IOL No. 15 GA

ESPN | 4 Star No. 134 Natl No. 3 IOL No. 23 GA

Rivals | 4 Star No. 127 Natl No. 4 IOL No. 13 GA

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Florida

Ohio State Prediction % | <1%

Ohio State Visits | None

Dontrell Glover

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Dontrell Glover (2025) tells me he has Committed to Alabama! The 6’4 315 IOL from Fairburn, GA chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, LSU, Miami, & others. He joins 5-Star WR Ryan Williams and Mason Short in Alabama’s ‘25 Class 🐘https://t.co/E6rQGORisx pic.twitter.com/1go9jxz3EU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 13, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA)

Height/Weight | 6-4, 310

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 162 Natl No. 9 IOL No. 23 GA

On 3 | 4 Star No. 182 Natl No. 9 IOL No. 25 GA

247Sports | 4 Star No. 236 Natl No. 14 IOL No. 33 GA

ESPN | 4 Star No. 190 Natl No. 5 IOL No. 27 GA

Rivals | 4 Star No. 117 Natl NO. 3 IOL No. 12 GA

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Alabama

Ohio State Prediction % | 1.3%

Ohio State Visits | None

Mason Short

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Evans (Evans, GA)

Height/Weight | 6-5.5, 300

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 195 Natl No. 10 IOL No. 27 GA

On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 21 IOL No. 41 GA

247Sports | 4 Star No. 220 Natl No. 13 IOL NO. 30 GA

ESPN | 4 Star No. 75 Natl No. 10 IOL No. 15 GA

Rivals | 4 Star No. 82 Natl No. 8 IOL No. 8 GA

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Georgia

Ohio State Prediction % | 1.6%

Ohio State Visits | 2 (tied for fourth most of any team)

Avery Gach

2025 priority offensive lineman Avery Gach returns to Ohio Statehttps://t.co/ddHnqHp70d — Lettermen Row (@LettermenRow) June 21, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Wylie E. Groves (Franklin, MI)

Height/Weight | 6-4, 270

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 207 Natl No. 11 IOL No. 2 MI

On 3 | 4 Star No. 264 Natl No. 16 IOL No. 3 MI

247Sports | 4 Star No. 194 Natl No. 11 IOL No. 3 MI

ESPN | 4 Star No. 253 Natl No. 31 IOL No. 2 MI

Rivals | 4 Star No. 138 Natl No. 13 IOL No. 2 MI

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Michigan

Ohio State Prediction % | 3.7%

Ohio State Visits | 4 (third most of any team)

Alai Kalaniuvalu

Alai Kalaniuvalu on the bench press 😤 @AKalaniuvalu 31 reps at 225 pounds. Would be tied for the third most reps at this years NFL combine 🤯 He’s only a sophomore‼️ pic.twitter.com/LvbC2jyOjF — The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) March 30, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Bishop Gorman (Provo, UT)

Height/Weight | 6-2, 275

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 215 Natl No. 13 IOL No. 4 NV

On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 37 IOL No. 6 NV

247Sports | 4 Star No. 137 Natl No. 7 IOL No. 4 NV

ESPN | 4 Star No. 94 Natl No. 1 IOL NO. 3 NV

Rivals | 4 Star No. 104 Natl No. 2 IOL No. 3 NV

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Utah

Ohio State Prediction % | 1.6%

Ohio State Visits | None

Chauncey Gooden

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, TN)

Height/Weight | 6-4, 315

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 272 Natl No. 19 IOL No. 9 TN

On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 28 IOL No. 12 TN

247Sports | 4 Star No. 156 Natl No. 8 IOL No. 4 TN

ESPN | 4 Star No. 270 Natl No. 8 IOL No. 7 TN

Rivals | 4 Star N/A Natl No. 11 IOL No. 8 TN

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Clemson

Ohio State Prediction % | <1%

Ohio State Visits | None

Rowan Byrne

The Hurry-Up: New York 2025 OT Rowan Byrne said getting an Ohio State offer is “a big deal” to him and the Buckeyes offer 2024 Miami wide receiver commit Chance Robinson. https://t.co/PVRdZvVbZs — Eleven Warriors (@11W) July 31, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Iona Preparatory School (New Rochelle, NY)

Height/Weight | 6-4.5, 285

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 3 Star No. 362 Natl No. 23 IOL No. 1 NY

On 3 | 4 Star No. 242 Natl No. 15 IOL No. 1 NY

247Sports | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 59 IOL No. 2 NY

ESPN | N/A

Rivals | 4 Star N/A Natl No. 13 IOL No. 1 NY

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Rutgers

Ohio State Prediction % | 24.3%

Ohio State Visits | 1 (tied for fifth most of any team)

Jayvon McFadden

A weekend visit to #OhioState led to an offer for OL Jayvon McFadden, who now has the Buckeyes high on his list (VIP) @Bill_Kurelic @247Sports @SWiltfong247 @AllenTrieu https://t.co/Pem0MApnKr — BrianDohn247 (@BrianDohn247) November 13, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Riverdale Baptist (Washington, DC)

Height/Weight | 6-3.5, 270

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 3 Star No. 418 Natl No. 30 IOL No. 9 MD

On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 26 IOL No. 11 MD

247Sports | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 27 IOL No. 14 MD

ESPN | 3 Star

Rivals | 3 Star No. 241 Natl No. 2 IOL NO. 6 MD

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Penn State

Ohio State Prediction % | 12.4%

Ohio State Visits | 1 (tied for second most of any team)

Peter Langi

After an early focus on the west coast, 2025 OL Peter Langi's (@PETERLANGI50) recruitment has exploded with 22 offers over the summer. Ohio State has particularly caught the Polynesian's attention. https://t.co/9016PHH6OI — Robert Fenbers (@Robert_Fenbers) August 10, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Archbishop Riordan (San Bruno, CA)

Height/Weight | 6-6, 350

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 3 Star No. 510 Natl No. 38 IOL No. 42 CA

On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 58 IOL No. 57 CA

247Sports | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 34 IOL No. 64 CA

ESPN | N/A

Rivals | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 15 IOL No. 31 CA

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | USC

Ohio State Prediction % | <1%

Ohio State Visits | None

Ata Matau

Dreams To Reality! Thank you to THE Ohio State University for the Offer. Thank you to @CoachJFrye For the opportunity. Thankful to have my brother @CTaulealea Next to me during this opportunity. God will never fail you! #Gobucks🌰#FrannyBoyz #19 @BrandonHuffman @stfrancis_fb pic.twitter.com/UAJSF5sBWG — Ata Matau (@AtamaiMatau) January 27, 2024

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | St. Francis (Milpitas, CA)

Height/Weight | 6-4, 305

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | N/A

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | California

Ohio State Prediction % | 6.6%

Ohio State Visits | None

