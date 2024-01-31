Ohio State Football Recruiting: Updated list of offensive tackle offers
This offseason has been a strong one for Ohio State football. With multiple transfers coming in as well as multiple stars on both sides of the ball forgoing the NFL draft to come back to the Buckeyes for the 2024 season, hopes are high among Buckeye nation.
Ohio State has also gotten some good news on the recruiting front in the offseason. The Buckeyes wrapped up one of the best 2024 classes in college football by bringing in Julian Sayin, the top ranked quarterback in the class who transferred from Alabama after Nick Saban’s retirement.
The Buckeyes have also landed some big commitments out of the 2025 class including 4-star offensive tackle Carter Lowe who committed to Ohio State on Saturday.
With Lowe already on board the Buckeyes are in good shape at offensive tackle for the 2025 class. However ideally, they might need to land one of two more players at the position.
Thus far, Ohio State has offered Lowe and ten other offensive tackles in the 2025 class. We’ll walk through each of those using On3 who is one of the top college football recruiting resources that tracks player rankings on all four main websites and provides predictions, insights, and NIL valuations.
Carter Lowe
#BOOM Ohio State adds a priority offensive tackle to its 2025 class by landing the commitment of Carter Lowe. https://t.co/M6asW9V8iM
— Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 27, 2024
Background
Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Whitmer (Toledo, OH)
Height/Weight | 6-5, 285
On 3 NIL Valuation | $74K Annual Value
Industry Rankings
On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 85 Natl No. 9 OT No. 3 OH
On 3 | 4 Star No. 172 Natl No. 13 OT No. 10 OH
247Sports | 4 Star No. 32 Natl No. 4 OT No. 2 OH
ESPN | 4 Star No. 146 Natl No. 20 OT No. 6 OH
Rivals | 4 Star No. 91 Natl No. 10 OT No. 3 OH
Recruiting Insights
Current Leader | Ohio State (Committed 1/27/2024)
Ohio State Prediction % | 96.8%
Ohio State Visits | 8 (second most of any team)
David Sanders
2025 5-star OT David Sanders is coveted by many of the top programs in the county and he updates his recruitment: https://t.co/XhWtSoIimK (On3+) pic.twitter.com/LqigKikU4I
— ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) January 23, 2024
Background
Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Providence Day School (Charlotte, NC)
Height/Weight | 6-5.5, 250
On 3 NIL Valuation | $185K Annual Value
Industry Rankings
On3 Industry | 5 Star No. 2 Natl No. 1 OT No. 1 NC
On 3 | 4 Star No. 5 Natl No. 1 OT No. 1 NC
247Sports | 5 Star No. 2 Natl No. 1 OT No. 1 NC
ESPN | 5 Star No. 3 Natl No. 1 OT No. 1 NC
Rivals | 5 Star No. 1 Natl No. 1 OT No. 1 NC
Recruiting Insights
Current Leader | Georgia
Ohio State Prediction % | 2.3%
Ohio State Visits | 1 (tied for ninth most of any team)
Michael Fasusi
Lewisville 2025 On3 Industry Rankings four-star OT Michael Fasusi hitting the second levelhttps://t.co/GOhtJvUhfa pic.twitter.com/mt9Nf5imjT
— Griffin McVeigh (@Griffin_McVeigh) September 2, 2023
Background
Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Lewisville (Lewisville, TX)
Height/Weight | 6-4.5, 300
On 3 NIL Valuation | $132K Annual Value
Industry Rankings
On3 Industry | 5 Star No. 2 OT No. 4 TX
On 3 | 4 Star No. 36 Natl No. 5 OT No. 8 TX
247Sports | 4 Star No. 39 Natl No. 5 OT No. 6 TX
ESPN | 5 Star No. 10 Natl No. 3 OT No. 2 TX
Rivals | 5 Star No. 11 Natl No. 3 OT No. 4 TX
Recruiting Insights
Current Leader | Oklahoma
Ohio State Prediction % | <1%
Ohio State Visits | None
Josh Petty
5. OL Josh Petty (Fellowship Christian HS, GA). Obviously we need an offensive lineman on the list. And a mauler with a productive mean streak.
Enter ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Josh Petty. Watch him on this trap play climb to 2nd level and erase the LB. pic.twitter.com/u9ql5tarZl
— Jeremy Marks-Peltz (@JMP1063) January 27, 2024
Background
Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Fellowship Christian School (Roswell, GA)
Height/Weight | 6-4, 265
On 3 NIL Valuation | $119K Annual Value
Industry Rankings
On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 18 Natl No. 3 OT No. 6 GA
On 3 | 4 Star No. 11 Natl No. 2 OT No. 3 GA
247Sports | 4 Star No. 14 Natl No. 2 OT No. 3 GA
ESPN | 4 Star No. 26 Natl No. 6 OT No. 6 GA
Rivals | 4 Star No. 85 Natl No. 9 OT No. 9 GA
Recruiting Insights
Current Leader | Tennessee
Ohio State Prediction % | <1%
Ohio State Visits | None
Solomon Thomas
5-star OL commit Solomon Thomas is back in Tallahassee for an unofficial visit https://t.co/6j9qAzpxQ0
— Norvell Central (@CentralNorvell) January 27, 2024
Background
Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Raines (Jacksonville, FL)
Height/Weight | 6-4, 325
On 3 NIL Valuation | $119K Annual Value
Industry Rankings
On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 29 Natl No. 6 OT No. 3 FL
On 3 | 4 Star No. 59 Natl No. 8 OT No. 9 FL
247Sports | 4 Star No. 22 Natl No. 2 OT No. 1 FL
ESPN | 4 Star No. 20 Natl No. 4 OT No. 3 FL
Rivals | 4 Star No. 40 Natl No. 1 OT No. 7 FL
Recruiting Insights
Current Leader | Florida State (Committed 12/22/2023)
Ohio State Prediction % | <1%
Ohio State Visits | None
Douglas Utu
🚨2025 5🌟COUNTDOWN🚨
At No. 6 is Nevada OT Douglas Utu
“Surrounded by elite offensive linemen, Utu has proven to be the best and most consistent of the bunch as he can play inside or outside with similar results. He just doesn’t lose. USC, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Nebraska and… pic.twitter.com/JPTJm7BUQd
— Rivals (@Rivals) December 11, 2023
Background
Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
Height/Weight | 6-5, 270
On 3 NIL Valuation | $82K Annual Value
Industry Rankings
On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 40 Natl No. 7 OT No. 1 NV
On 3 | 4 Star No. 215 Natl No. 15 OT No. 3 NV
247Sports | 4 Star No. 91 Natl No. 10 OT No. 2 NV
ESPN | 5 Star No. 9 Natl No. 2 OT No. 2 NV
Rivals | 5 Star No. 6 Natl No. 2 OT No. 1 NV
Recruiting Insights
Current Leader | USC
Ohio State Prediction % | 18.8%
Ohio State Visits | 1(tied for most of any team)
Lamont Rogers
LAMONT ROGERS, THROW IT DOWN‼️
Big man slams it home in what’s turned into a heater down the stretch
The Horn Jags lead by seven with about a minute remaining pic.twitter.com/rXQXATbGiV
— Collin Kennedy (@CKennedy247) January 31, 2024
Background
Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Horn (Mesquite, TX)
Height/Weight | 6-7, 305
On 3 NIL Valuation | $62K Annual Value
Industry Rankings
On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 58 Natl No. 8 OT No. 12 TX
On 3 | 4 Star No. 55 Natl No. 7 OT No. 11 TX
247Sports | 4 Star No. 100 Natl No. 11 OT No. 15 TX
ESPN | 4 Star No. 55 Natl No. 8 OT No. 9 TX
Rivals | 4 Star No. 72 Natl No. 7 OT No. 15 TX
Recruiting Insights
Current Leader | LSU
Ohio State Prediction % | <1%
Ohio State Visits | None
Jaelyne Matthews
The Hurry-Up: Four-star 2025 OT Jaelyne Matthews puts Ohio State in his top nine and the NCAA expands the official visit limit while eliminating photoshoots on unofficial visits. https://t.co/hfIDJ5qZQc
— Eleven Warriors (@11W) December 1, 2023
Background
Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Toms River North (Toms River, NJ)
Height/Weight | 6-5.5, 273
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A
Industry Rankings
On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 154 Natl No. 13 OT No. 3 NJ
On 3 | 4 Star No. 86 Natl No. 9 OT No. 3 NJ
247Sports | 4 Star No. 231 Natl No. 24 OT No. 6 NJ
ESPN | 4 Star No. 88 Natl No. 13 OT No. 2 NJ
Rivals | 4 Star N/A Natl No. 24 OT No. 6 NJ
Recruiting Insights
Current Leader | Georgia
Ohio State Prediction % | <1%
Ohio State Visits | None
Brayden Jacobs
🚨NEW🚨 2025 4-star OT Brayden Jacobs has committed to Clemson🐅
Read: https://t.co/WBBdhY06ig pic.twitter.com/oJ8lbqI81R
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 28, 2024
Background
Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Buford (Buford, GA)
Height/Weight | 6-5.5, 310
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A
Industry Rankings
On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 185 Natl No. 16 OT No. 25 GA
On 3 | 3 Star NA Natl No. 24 OT No. 33 GA
247Sports | 4 Star No. 124 Natl No. 14 OT No. 19 GA
ESPN | 4 Star No. 192 Natl No. 22 OT No. 28 GA
Rivals | 4 Star No. 103 Natl No. 12 OT No. 10 GA
Recruiting Insights
Current Leader | Clemson (Committed 1/28/2024)
Ohio State Prediction % | <1%
Ohio State Visits | None
Matty Augustine
2025 #NotreDame OL target Matty Augustine (@augustine_matty) throwing one down before his hoops game today. pic.twitter.com/bI5Kf5dlc4
— Irish Sports Daily (@ISDUpdate) January 24, 2024
Background
Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Brunswick School (Greenwich, CT)
Height/Weight | 6-7, 265
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A
Industry Rankings
On3 Industry | 3 Star No. 353 Natl No. 25 Ot No. 3 OT
On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 29 OT No. 3 CT
247Sports | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 29 OT No. 1 CT
ESPN | N/A
Rivals | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 40 OT No. 3 CT
Recruiting Insights
Current Leader | Notre Dame
Ohio State Prediction % | 3.4%
Ohio State Visits | 3 (tied for second most of any team)
Malachi Goodman
#AGTG Honored and Blessed to receive an offer from Ohio State University!!!🌰@ryandaytime @CoachJFrye @PCFB_Paladins @PCFBrecruits pic.twitter.com/vwxKwIYTX1
— Malachi Goodman (@_Malachi71) January 25, 2024
Background
Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Paramus Catholic (Paramus, NJ)
Height/Weight | 6-5, 295
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A
Industry Rankings
On3 Industry | 3 Star No. 625 Natl No. 51 OT No. 22 NJ
On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 32 OT No. 12 NJ
247Sports | N/A
ESPN | N/A
Rivals | 3 Star No. 29 NJ
Recruiting Insights
Current Leader | Penn State
Ohio State Prediction % | <1%
Ohio State Visits | None
