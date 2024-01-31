Ohio State Football Recruiting: Updated list of offensive tackle offers

This offseason has been a strong one for Ohio State football. With multiple transfers coming in as well as multiple stars on both sides of the ball forgoing the NFL draft to come back to the Buckeyes for the 2024 season, hopes are high among Buckeye nation.

Ohio State has also gotten some good news on the recruiting front in the offseason. The Buckeyes wrapped up one of the best 2024 classes in college football by bringing in Julian Sayin, the top ranked quarterback in the class who transferred from Alabama after Nick Saban’s retirement.

The Buckeyes have also landed some big commitments out of the 2025 class including 4-star offensive tackle Carter Lowe who committed to Ohio State on Saturday.

With Lowe already on board the Buckeyes are in good shape at offensive tackle for the 2025 class. However ideally, they might need to land one of two more players at the position.

Thus far, Ohio State has offered Lowe and ten other offensive tackles in the 2025 class. We’ll walk through each of those using On3 who is one of the top college football recruiting resources that tracks player rankings on all four main websites and provides predictions, insights, and NIL valuations.

Carter Lowe

#BOOM Ohio State adds a priority offensive tackle to its 2025 class by landing the commitment of Carter Lowe. https://t.co/M6asW9V8iM — Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 27, 2024

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Whitmer (Toledo, OH)

Height/Weight | 6-5, 285

On 3 NIL Valuation | $74K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 85 Natl No. 9 OT No. 3 OH

On 3 | 4 Star No. 172 Natl No. 13 OT No. 10 OH

247Sports | 4 Star No. 32 Natl No. 4 OT No. 2 OH

ESPN | 4 Star No. 146 Natl No. 20 OT No. 6 OH

Rivals | 4 Star No. 91 Natl No. 10 OT No. 3 OH

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Ohio State (Committed 1/27/2024)

Ohio State Prediction % | 96.8%

Ohio State Visits | 8 (second most of any team)

David Sanders

2025 5-star OT David Sanders is coveted by many of the top programs in the county and he updates his recruitment: https://t.co/XhWtSoIimK (On3+) pic.twitter.com/LqigKikU4I — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) January 23, 2024

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Providence Day School (Charlotte, NC)

Height/Weight | 6-5.5, 250

On 3 NIL Valuation | $185K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 5 Star No. 2 Natl No. 1 OT No. 1 NC

On 3 | 4 Star No. 5 Natl No. 1 OT No. 1 NC

247Sports | 5 Star No. 2 Natl No. 1 OT No. 1 NC

ESPN | 5 Star No. 3 Natl No. 1 OT No. 1 NC

Rivals | 5 Star No. 1 Natl No. 1 OT No. 1 NC

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Georgia

Ohio State Prediction % | 2.3%

Ohio State Visits | 1 (tied for ninth most of any team)

Michael Fasusi

Lewisville 2025 On3 Industry Rankings four-star OT Michael Fasusi hitting the second levelhttps://t.co/GOhtJvUhfa pic.twitter.com/mt9Nf5imjT — Griffin McVeigh (@Griffin_McVeigh) September 2, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Lewisville (Lewisville, TX)

Height/Weight | 6-4.5, 300

On 3 NIL Valuation | $132K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 5 Star No. 2 OT No. 4 TX

On 3 | 4 Star No. 36 Natl No. 5 OT No. 8 TX

247Sports | 4 Star No. 39 Natl No. 5 OT No. 6 TX

ESPN | 5 Star No. 10 Natl No. 3 OT No. 2 TX

Rivals | 5 Star No. 11 Natl No. 3 OT No. 4 TX

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Oklahoma

Ohio State Prediction % | <1%

Ohio State Visits | None

Josh Petty

5. OL Josh Petty (Fellowship Christian HS, GA). Obviously we need an offensive lineman on the list. And a mauler with a productive mean streak. Enter ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Josh Petty. Watch him on this trap play climb to 2nd level and erase the LB. pic.twitter.com/u9ql5tarZl — Jeremy Marks-Peltz (@JMP1063) January 27, 2024

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Fellowship Christian School (Roswell, GA)

Height/Weight | 6-4, 265

On 3 NIL Valuation | $119K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 18 Natl No. 3 OT No. 6 GA

On 3 | 4 Star No. 11 Natl No. 2 OT No. 3 GA

247Sports | 4 Star No. 14 Natl No. 2 OT No. 3 GA

ESPN | 4 Star No. 26 Natl No. 6 OT No. 6 GA

Rivals | 4 Star No. 85 Natl No. 9 OT No. 9 GA

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Tennessee

Ohio State Prediction % | <1%

Ohio State Visits | None

Solomon Thomas

5-star OL commit Solomon Thomas is back in Tallahassee for an unofficial visit https://t.co/6j9qAzpxQ0 — Norvell Central (@CentralNorvell) January 27, 2024

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Raines (Jacksonville, FL)

Height/Weight | 6-4, 325

On 3 NIL Valuation | $119K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 29 Natl No. 6 OT No. 3 FL

On 3 | 4 Star No. 59 Natl No. 8 OT No. 9 FL

247Sports | 4 Star No. 22 Natl No. 2 OT No. 1 FL

ESPN | 4 Star No. 20 Natl No. 4 OT No. 3 FL

Rivals | 4 Star No. 40 Natl No. 1 OT No. 7 FL

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Florida State (Committed 12/22/2023)

Ohio State Prediction % | <1%

Ohio State Visits | None

Douglas Utu

🚨2025 5🌟COUNTDOWN🚨 At No. 6 is Nevada OT Douglas Utu “Surrounded by elite offensive linemen, Utu has proven to be the best and most consistent of the bunch as he can play inside or outside with similar results. He just doesn’t lose. USC, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Nebraska and… pic.twitter.com/JPTJm7BUQd — Rivals (@Rivals) December 11, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

Height/Weight | 6-5, 270

On 3 NIL Valuation | $82K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 40 Natl No. 7 OT No. 1 NV

On 3 | 4 Star No. 215 Natl No. 15 OT No. 3 NV

247Sports | 4 Star No. 91 Natl No. 10 OT No. 2 NV

ESPN | 5 Star No. 9 Natl No. 2 OT No. 2 NV

Rivals | 5 Star No. 6 Natl No. 2 OT No. 1 NV

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | USC

Ohio State Prediction % | 18.8%

Ohio State Visits | 1(tied for most of any team)

Lamont Rogers

LAMONT ROGERS, THROW IT DOWN‼️ Big man slams it home in what’s turned into a heater down the stretch The Horn Jags lead by seven with about a minute remaining pic.twitter.com/rXQXATbGiV — Collin Kennedy (@CKennedy247) January 31, 2024

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Horn (Mesquite, TX)

Height/Weight | 6-7, 305

On 3 NIL Valuation | $62K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 58 Natl No. 8 OT No. 12 TX

On 3 | 4 Star No. 55 Natl No. 7 OT No. 11 TX

247Sports | 4 Star No. 100 Natl No. 11 OT No. 15 TX

ESPN | 4 Star No. 55 Natl No. 8 OT No. 9 TX

Rivals | 4 Star No. 72 Natl No. 7 OT No. 15 TX

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | LSU

Ohio State Prediction % | <1%

Ohio State Visits | None

Jaelyne Matthews

The Hurry-Up: Four-star 2025 OT Jaelyne Matthews puts Ohio State in his top nine and the NCAA expands the official visit limit while eliminating photoshoots on unofficial visits. https://t.co/hfIDJ5qZQc — Eleven Warriors (@11W) December 1, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Toms River North (Toms River, NJ)

Height/Weight | 6-5.5, 273

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 154 Natl No. 13 OT No. 3 NJ

On 3 | 4 Star No. 86 Natl No. 9 OT No. 3 NJ

247Sports | 4 Star No. 231 Natl No. 24 OT No. 6 NJ

ESPN | 4 Star No. 88 Natl No. 13 OT No. 2 NJ

Rivals | 4 Star N/A Natl No. 24 OT No. 6 NJ

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Georgia

Ohio State Prediction % | <1%

Ohio State Visits | None

Brayden Jacobs

🚨NEW🚨 2025 4-star OT Brayden Jacobs has committed to Clemson🐅 Read: https://t.co/WBBdhY06ig pic.twitter.com/oJ8lbqI81R — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 28, 2024

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Buford (Buford, GA)

Height/Weight | 6-5.5, 310

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 185 Natl No. 16 OT No. 25 GA

On 3 | 3 Star NA Natl No. 24 OT No. 33 GA

247Sports | 4 Star No. 124 Natl No. 14 OT No. 19 GA

ESPN | 4 Star No. 192 Natl No. 22 OT No. 28 GA

Rivals | 4 Star No. 103 Natl No. 12 OT No. 10 GA

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Clemson (Committed 1/28/2024)

Ohio State Prediction % | <1%

Ohio State Visits | None

Matty Augustine

2025 #NotreDame OL target Matty Augustine (@augustine_matty) throwing one down before his hoops game today. pic.twitter.com/bI5Kf5dlc4 — Irish Sports Daily (@ISDUpdate) January 24, 2024

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Brunswick School (Greenwich, CT)

Height/Weight | 6-7, 265

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 3 Star No. 353 Natl No. 25 Ot No. 3 OT

On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 29 OT No. 3 CT

247Sports | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 29 OT No. 1 CT

ESPN | N/A

Rivals | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 40 OT No. 3 CT

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Notre Dame

Ohio State Prediction % | 3.4%

Ohio State Visits | 3 (tied for second most of any team)

Malachi Goodman

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Paramus Catholic (Paramus, NJ)

Height/Weight | 6-5, 295

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 3 Star No. 625 Natl No. 51 OT No. 22 NJ

On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 32 OT No. 12 NJ

247Sports | N/A

ESPN | N/A

Rivals | 3 Star No. 29 NJ

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Penn State

Ohio State Prediction % | <1%

Ohio State Visits | None

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Evan Bachman on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire