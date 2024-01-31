Advertisement

Ohio State Football Recruiting: Updated list of offensive tackle offers

Evan Bachman
·9 min read

This offseason has been a strong one for Ohio State football. With multiple transfers coming in as well as multiple stars on both sides of the ball forgoing the NFL draft to come back to the Buckeyes for the 2024 season, hopes are high among Buckeye nation.

Ohio State has also gotten some good news on the recruiting front in the offseason. The Buckeyes wrapped up one of the best 2024 classes in college football by bringing in Julian Sayin, the top ranked quarterback in the class who transferred from Alabama after Nick Saban’s retirement.

The Buckeyes have also landed some big commitments out of the 2025 class including 4-star offensive tackle Carter Lowe who committed to Ohio State on Saturday.

With Lowe already on board the Buckeyes are in good shape at offensive tackle for the 2025 class. However ideally, they might need to land one of two more players at the position.

Thus far, Ohio State has offered Lowe and ten other offensive tackles in the 2025 class. We’ll walk through each of those using On3 who is one of the top college football recruiting resources that tracks player rankings on all four main websites and provides predictions, insights, and NIL valuations.

Carter Lowe

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Whitmer (Toledo, OH)
Height/Weight | 6-5, 285
On 3 NIL Valuation | $74K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 85 Natl No. 9 OT No. 3 OH
On 3 | 4 Star No. 172 Natl No. 13 OT No. 10 OH
247Sports | 4 Star No. 32 Natl No. 4 OT No. 2 OH
ESPN | 4 Star No. 146 Natl No. 20 OT No. 6 OH
Rivals | 4 Star No. 91 Natl No. 10 OT No. 3 OH

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Ohio State (Committed 1/27/2024)
Ohio State Prediction % | 96.8%
Ohio State Visits | 8 (second most of any team)

David Sanders

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Providence Day School (Charlotte, NC)
Height/Weight | 6-5.5, 250
On 3 NIL Valuation | $185K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 5 Star No. 2 Natl No. 1 OT No. 1 NC
On 3 | 4 Star No. 5 Natl No. 1 OT No. 1 NC
247Sports | 5 Star No. 2 Natl No. 1 OT No. 1 NC
ESPN | 5 Star No. 3 Natl No. 1 OT No. 1 NC
Rivals | 5 Star No. 1 Natl No. 1 OT No. 1 NC

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Georgia
Ohio State Prediction % | 2.3%
Ohio State Visits | 1 (tied for ninth most of any team)

Michael Fasusi

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Lewisville (Lewisville, TX)
Height/Weight | 6-4.5, 300
On 3 NIL Valuation | $132K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 5 Star No. 2 OT No. 4 TX
On 3 | 4 Star No. 36 Natl No. 5 OT No. 8 TX
247Sports | 4 Star No. 39 Natl No. 5 OT No. 6 TX
ESPN | 5 Star No. 10 Natl No. 3 OT No. 2 TX
Rivals | 5 Star No. 11 Natl No. 3 OT No. 4 TX

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Oklahoma
Ohio State Prediction % | <1%
Ohio State Visits | None

Josh Petty

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Fellowship Christian School (Roswell, GA)
Height/Weight | 6-4, 265
On 3 NIL Valuation | $119K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 18 Natl No. 3 OT No. 6 GA
On 3 | 4 Star No. 11 Natl No. 2 OT No. 3 GA
247Sports | 4 Star No. 14 Natl No. 2 OT No. 3 GA
ESPN | 4 Star No. 26 Natl No. 6 OT No. 6 GA
Rivals | 4 Star No. 85 Natl No. 9 OT No. 9 GA

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Tennessee
Ohio State Prediction % | <1%
Ohio State Visits | None

Solomon Thomas

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Raines (Jacksonville, FL)
Height/Weight | 6-4, 325
On 3 NIL Valuation | $119K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 29 Natl No. 6 OT No. 3 FL
On 3 | 4 Star No. 59 Natl No. 8 OT No. 9 FL
247Sports | 4 Star No. 22 Natl No. 2 OT No. 1 FL
ESPN | 4 Star No. 20 Natl No. 4 OT No. 3 FL
Rivals | 4 Star No. 40 Natl No. 1 OT No. 7 FL

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Florida State (Committed 12/22/2023)
Ohio State Prediction % | <1%
Ohio State Visits | None

Douglas Utu

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
Height/Weight | 6-5, 270
On 3 NIL Valuation | $82K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 40 Natl No. 7 OT No. 1 NV
On 3 | 4 Star No. 215 Natl No. 15 OT No. 3 NV
247Sports | 4 Star No. 91 Natl No. 10 OT No. 2 NV
ESPN | 5 Star No. 9 Natl No. 2 OT No. 2 NV
Rivals | 5 Star No. 6 Natl No. 2 OT No. 1 NV

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | USC
Ohio State Prediction % | 18.8%
Ohio State Visits | 1(tied for most of any team)

Lamont Rogers

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Horn (Mesquite, TX)
Height/Weight | 6-7, 305
On 3 NIL Valuation | $62K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 58 Natl No. 8 OT No. 12 TX
On 3 | 4 Star No. 55 Natl No. 7 OT No. 11 TX
247Sports | 4 Star No. 100 Natl No. 11 OT No. 15 TX
ESPN | 4 Star No. 55 Natl No. 8 OT No. 9 TX
Rivals | 4 Star No. 72 Natl No. 7 OT No. 15 TX

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | LSU
Ohio State Prediction % | <1%
Ohio State Visits | None

Jaelyne Matthews

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Toms River North (Toms River, NJ)
Height/Weight | 6-5.5, 273
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 154 Natl No. 13 OT No. 3 NJ
On 3 | 4 Star No. 86 Natl No. 9 OT No. 3 NJ
247Sports | 4 Star No. 231 Natl No. 24 OT No. 6 NJ
ESPN | 4 Star No. 88 Natl No. 13 OT No. 2 NJ
Rivals | 4 Star N/A Natl No. 24 OT No. 6 NJ

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Georgia
Ohio State Prediction % | <1%
Ohio State Visits | None

Brayden Jacobs

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Buford (Buford, GA)
Height/Weight | 6-5.5, 310
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 185 Natl No. 16 OT No. 25 GA
On 3 | 3 Star NA Natl No. 24 OT No. 33 GA
247Sports | 4 Star No. 124 Natl No. 14 OT No. 19 GA
ESPN | 4 Star No. 192 Natl No. 22 OT No. 28 GA
Rivals | 4 Star No. 103 Natl No. 12 OT No. 10 GA

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Clemson (Committed 1/28/2024)
Ohio State Prediction % | <1%
Ohio State Visits | None

Matty Augustine

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Brunswick School (Greenwich, CT)
Height/Weight | 6-7, 265
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 3 Star No. 353 Natl No. 25 Ot No. 3 OT
On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 29 OT No. 3 CT
247Sports | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 29 OT No. 1 CT
ESPN | N/A
Rivals | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 40 OT No. 3 CT

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Notre Dame
Ohio State Prediction % | 3.4%
Ohio State Visits | 3 (tied for second most of any team)

Malachi Goodman

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Paramus Catholic (Paramus, NJ)
Height/Weight | 6-5, 295
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 3 Star No. 625 Natl No. 51 OT No. 22 NJ
On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 32 OT No. 12 NJ
247Sports | N/A
ESPN | N/A
Rivals | 3 Star No. 29 NJ

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Penn State
Ohio State Prediction % | <1%
Ohio State Visits | None

