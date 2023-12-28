Ohio State Football Recruiting: Updated list of quarterback offers

With signing day in the rearview mirror Ohio State football’s 2024 recruiting class is pretty much wrapped up.

The Buckeyes brought in one of the best classes in college football as they signed 20 players including four five-stars, 10 four-stars, and six three-stars in the On3 industry rankings.

Now focus can shift to Ohio State’s recruiting classes in 2025 and beyond, which is off to a good start as Tavien St. Clair, the No. 3 quarterback in the 2025 class, made his commitment to Ohio State in June.

The Buckeyes have also offered two other quarterbacks in 2025 and three in the 2026 class which we will walk through in this article using On3 who is one of the top college football recruiting resources as it tracks player rankings on all four main websites and provides predictions, insights, and NIL valuations.

Tavien St. Clair

A 31-yd TD pass from Tavien St. Clair to Riley Neer (and Neer 2pt run) makes it 29-15 Bellefontaine over Granville with 2:31 left in the 3Q. pic.twitter.com/lRf0BDmEqy — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) November 11, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Bellefontaine High School (Bellefontaine, OH)

Height/Weight | 6-3.5, 210

On 3 NIL Valuation | $306K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 19 Natl No. 3 QB No. 1 OH

On 3 | 4 Star No. 10 Natl No. 2 QB No. 1 OH

247Sports | 4 Star No. 13 Natl No. 3 QB No. 1 OH

ESPN | 4 Star No. 226 Natl No. 10 QB No. 9 OH

Rivals | 4 Star No. 42 Natl No. 4 QB No. 2 OH

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Ohio State (Committed 6/21/23)

Ohio State Prediction % | 96.7

Ohio State Visits | 12 (Most of any team)

Bryce Underwood

Could LSU Losing OC Impact Recruitment Of No. 1 QB Bryce Underwood? https://t.co/WK5HlIsv0O pic.twitter.com/SJ705pVmb4 — Diehard Sport (@Diehardsport) December 23, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Belleville High School (Belleville, MI)

Height/Weight | 6-3, 210

On 3 NIL Valuation | $464K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 5 Star No. 1 Natl No. 1 QB No. 1 MI

On 3 | 5 Star No. 1 Natl No. 1 QB No. 1 MI

247Sports | 5 Star No. 1 Natl No. 1 QB No. 1 MI

ESPN | 5 Star No. 1 Natl No. 1 QB No. 1 MI

Rivals | 5 Star No. 2 Natl No. 1 QB No. 1 MI

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | LSU

Ohio State Prediction % | <1%

Ohio State Visits | 3 (Tied for Third Most)

Ryan Montgomery

2025 4 Star QB Ryan Montgomery will visit Florida in January before he will commit in February pic.twitter.com/lH1F8j5Veg — Gators 🔛🔝🐊 (@gatorsprodzzz) December 24, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Findlay High School (Findlay, OH)

Height/Weight | 6-3, 210

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 241 Natl No. 18 QB No. 9 OH

On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 24 QB No. 13 OH

247Sports | 4 Star No. 174 Natl No. 11 QB No. 7 OH

ESPN | 4 Star No. 135 Natl No. 5 QB No. 5 OH

Rivals | 4 Star No. 153 Natl No. 10 QB No. 6 OH

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Ohio State

Ohio State Prediction % | 21.7%

Ohio State Visits | 9 (Tied for the most)

Julian Lewis

Julian Lewis is the 2023 MaxPreps National Sophomore High School Football POY 🏆 🏈 @JuJuLewis10 pic.twitter.com/ILAcK9Bzoo — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) December 22, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2026

High School | Carrollton High School (Carrollton, GA)

Height/Weight | 6-0.5, 185

On 3 NIL Valuation | $478K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 1 Natl No. 1 QB No. 1 GA

On 3 | 4 Star

247Sports | 4 Star No. 1 Natl No. 1 QB No. 1 GA

ESPN | N/A

Rivals | 5 Star No. 1 Natl

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | USC (Committed 8/22/23)

Ohio State Prediction % | 1.9%

Ohio State Visits | 2 (Tied for Eighth most)

Jared Curtis

2026 QB Jared Curtis who was Crystal balled to Ohio State pic.twitter.com/1bVdJb7pBN — Kris Drew (@KristopherDrew_) December 23, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2026

High School | Nashville Christian School (Nashville, TN)

Height/Weight | 6-3, 197

On 3 NIL Valuation | $214K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 13 Natl No. 2 QB No. 1 TN

On 3 | 4 Star

247Sports | 4 Star No. 2 Natl No. 2 QB No. 1 TN

ESPN | N/A

Rivals | 4 Star No. 41 Natl

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Ohio State

Ohio State Prediction % | 79.7%

Ohio State Visits | 1 (Tied for Fifth most)

Will Griffin

Largo fumbles, Jesuit recovers, and two plays later Will Griffin hits Willy Suarez for the TD. Jack Ferreri makes his 4th PAT of the night. 2:54 to go 3Q: Jesuit 28

Largo 6#AMDG@Biggamebobby @BigCountyPreps1 @katsmithsports @FlaHSFootball @Andy_Villamarzo pic.twitter.com/dzjmoe7Hrz — Jesuit Tigers Football (@JesuitTigers_FB) August 20, 2022

Background

Recruiting Class | 2026

High School | Jesuit High School (Tampa, FL)

Height/Weight | 6-2.5, 225

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | N/A

On 3 | N/A

247Sports | 4 Star No. 60 Natl No. 5 QB No. 8 FL

ESPN | N/A

Rivals | 4 Star No. 73 Natl

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Florida

Ohio State Prediction % | N/A

Ohio State Visits | 2 (Tied for Second most)

