Ohio State Football Recruiting: Updated list of running back offers in 2025 class

With signing day in the rearview mirror Ohio State football’s 2024 recruiting class is pretty much wrapped up.

The Buckeyes brought in one of the best classes in college football as they signed 20 players including four five-stars, 10 four-stars, and six three-stars in the On3 industry rankings.

Now focus can shift to Ohio State’s recruiting class in 2025 which currently has four commitments. This includes quarterback Tavien St. Clair, cornerback Blake Woodby, wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, and linebacker Eli Lee.

In this article we will focus on which running back options the Buckeyes are looking at this cycle as Ohio State has made offers to 12 running backs in the 2025 class.

Harlem Berry

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School |

Height/Weight |

On 3 NIL Valuation | $K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry |

On 3 |

247Sports |

ESPN |

Rivals |

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader |

Ohio State Prediction % |

Ohio State Visits |

Ousmane Kromah

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School |

Height/Weight |

On 3 NIL Valuation | $K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry |

On 3 |

247Sports |

ESPN |

Rivals |

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader |

Ohio State Prediction % |

Ohio State Visits |

Jordon Davison

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School |

Height/Weight |

On 3 NIL Valuation | $K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry |

On 3 |

247Sports |

ESPN |

Rivals |

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader |

Ohio State Prediction % |

Ohio State Visits |

Gideon Davidson

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School |

Height/Weight |

On 3 NIL Valuation | $K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry |

On 3 |

247Sports |

ESPN |

Rivals |

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader |

Ohio State Prediction % |

Ohio State Visits |

Alvin Henderson

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School |

Height/Weight |

On 3 NIL Valuation | $K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry |

On 3 |

247Sports |

ESPN |

Rivals |

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader |

Ohio State Prediction % |

Ohio State Visits |

Bo Jackson

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School |

Height/Weight |

On 3 NIL Valuation | $K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry |

On 3 |

247Sports |

ESPN |

Rivals |

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader |

Ohio State Prediction % |

Ohio State Visits |

Deondrae Riden

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School |

Height/Weight |

On 3 NIL Valuation | $K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry |

On 3 |

247Sports |

ESPN |

Rivals |

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader |

Ohio State Prediction % |

Ohio State Visits |

Byron Louis

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School |

Height/Weight |

On 3 NIL Valuation | $K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry |

On 3 |

247Sports |

ESPN |

Rivals |

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader |

Ohio State Prediction % |

Ohio State Visits |

Waltez Clark

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School |

Height/Weight |

On 3 NIL Valuation | $K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry |

On 3 |

247Sports |

ESPN |

Rivals |

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader |

Ohio State Prediction % |

Ohio State Visits |

Tory Blaylock

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School |

Height/Weight |

On 3 NIL Valuation | $K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry |

On 3 |

247Sports |

ESPN |

Rivals |

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader |

Ohio State Prediction % |

Ohio State Visits |

Tiqwai Hayes

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School |

Height/Weight |

On 3 NIL Valuation | $K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry |

On 3 |

247Sports |

ESPN |

Rivals |

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader |

Ohio State Prediction % |

Ohio State Visits |

Chad Gasper

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School |

Height/Weight |

On 3 NIL Valuation | $K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry |

On 3 |

247Sports |

ESPN |

Rivals |

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader |

Ohio State Prediction % |

Ohio State Visits |

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire