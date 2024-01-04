Ohio State Football Recruiting: Updated list of wide receiver offers in 2025 class

With signing day in the rearview mirror Ohio State football’s 2024 recruiting class is pretty much wrapped up.

The Buckeyes brought in one of the best classes in college football as they signed 20 players including four five-stars, 10 four-stars, and six three-stars in the On3 industry rankings.

Now focus can shift to Ohio State’s recruiting class in 2025 which currently has four commitments. This includes quarterback Tavien St. Clair, cornerback Blake Woodby, wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, and linebacker Eli Lee.

Ohio State has recruited and developed wide receivers at an incredible rate in recent seasons. The 2025 cycle is off to a good start as the Buckeyes already have a commitment from Jayvan Boggs.

The Buckeyes have also offered 13 other wide receivers in the 2025 class. We’ll will walk through each of those using On3 who is one of the top college football recruiting resources that tracks player rankings on all four main websites and provides predictions, insights, and NIL valuations.

Jayvan Boggs

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Cocoa (Cocoa, FL)

Height/Weight | 5-11, 190

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 229 Natl No. 31 WR No. 33 FL

On 3 | 4 Star No. 185 Natl No. 24 WR No. 26 FL

247Sports | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 36 WR No. 39 FL

ESPN | 4 Star No. 258 Natl No. 34 WR No. 37 FL

Rivals | 4 Star No. 142 Natl No. 26 WR No. 24 FL

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Ohio State (Committed 10/9/2023)

Ohio State Prediction % | 26.0%

Ohio State Visits | 1 (Second Most of any team)

Dakorien Moore

5 receptions for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns at the half for Duncanville 2025 five-star WR Dakorien Moore. The LSU commit is a major reason for Duncanville’s 26-6 halftime lead over 5AD2 No. 2 Dallas South Oak Cliff #TXHSFBhttps://t.co/zyTSZRiIuWpic.twitter.com/h5QMNJbkJ9 — Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) August 26, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Duncanville (Duncanville, TX)

Height/Weight | 5-11, 175

On 3 NIL Valuation | $263K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 5 Star Plus No. 4 Natl No. 1 WR No. 1 TX

On 3 | 5 Star No. 3 Natl No. 1 WR No. 1 TX

247Sports | 5 Star No. 6 Natl No. 2 WR No. 2 TX

ESPN | 5 Star No. 5 Natl No. 2 WR No. 1 TX

Rivals | 5 Star No. 4 Natl No. 1 WR No. 1 TX

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | LSU (Committed 8/12/2023)

Ohio State Prediction % | <1%

Ohio State Visits | None

Jaime Ffrench

BREAKING: Elite 2025 WR Jaime Ffrench has Committed to Alabama! The 6’2 180 WR from Jacksonville, FL chose the Crimson Tide over Florida State, Ohio State, & others He is ranked as the No. 13 Player in the ‘25 Class 🐘https://t.co/I3u3DwNx3A pic.twitter.com/sUPq0rcdr9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 22, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Mandarin (Jacksonville, FL)

Height/Weight | 6-1, 185

On 3 NIL Valuation | $207K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 5 Star No. 13 Natl No. 3 WR No. 2 FL

On 3 | 4 Star No. 15 Natl No. 3 WR No. 2 FL

247Sports | 4 Star No. 31 Natl No. 5 WR No. 4 FL

ESPN | 4 Star No. 14 Natl No. 3 WR No. 2 FL

Rivals | 4 Star No. 18 Natl No. 4 WR No. 3 FL

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Alabama (Committed 7/22/2023)

Ohio State Prediction % | <1%

Ohio State Visits | 3 (Tied for Third Most of any team)

Dallas Wilson

VIP: 2025 Top Five WR , Oregon Commit Dallas Wilson in Contact with Miamihttps://t.co/ANeRVTgNsJ@canes_county | @Rivals pic.twitter.com/Q9LScecexF — Frank Tucker (@TheCribSouthFLA) January 2, 2024

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Tampa Bay Tech (Tampa, FL)

Height/Weight | 6-3, 180

On 3 NIL Valuation | $96K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 43 Natl No. 6 WR No. 5 FL

On 3 | 4 Star No. 117 Natl No. 15 WR No. 18 FL

247Sports | 4 Star No. 54 Natl No. 9 WR No. 11 FL

ESPN | 4 Star No. 31 Natl No. 5 WR No. 5 FL

Rivals | 4 Star No. 20 Natl No. 5 WR No. 5 FL

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Oregon (Committed)

Ohio State Prediction % | N/A

Ohio State Visits | None

Kaliq Lockett

TD Sachse!!!!! On the final play of the e first quarter, Kaliq Lockett with a catch of the year candidate on the 36-yard score and the Mustangs take a 21-14 lead #txhsfb ⁦@SachseStangs⁩ ⁦@MUSTANGNATION_⁩ pic.twitter.com/DBqeouzrIp — Devin Hasson (@DevinHasson) November 11, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Sachse (Sachse, TX)

Height/Weight | 6-1, 175

On 3 NIL Valuation | $66K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 57 Natl No. 7 WR No. 12 TX

On 3 | 4 Star No. 121 Natl No. 16 WR No. 23 TX

247Sports | 4 Star No. 12 Natl No. 3 WR No. 3 TX

ESPN | 4 Star No. 174 Natl No. 21 WR No. 25 TX

Rivals | 4 Star No. 56 Natl No. 11 WR No. 9 TX

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Texas

Ohio State Prediction % | <1%

Ohio State Visits | None

Talyn Taylor

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Geneva Community (Geneva, IL)

Height/Weight | 6-1, 165

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 79 Natl No. 9 WR No. 3 IL

On 3 | 4 Star No. 53 Natl No. 7 WR No. 2 IL

247Sports | 4 Star N/A Natl No. 31 WR No. 6 IL

ESPN | 4 Star No. 180 Natl No. 22 WR No. 4 IL

Rivals | 4 Star No. 26 Natl No. 6 WR No. 2 IL

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Wisconsin

Ohio State Prediction % | 3.5%

Ohio State Visits | 1 (Tied for Eighth of any team)

Winston Watkins Jr.

Winston Watkins with a nice catch and run last night. Does an awesome job staying on his feet and turning up field for a big gain pic.twitter.com/1cuI2S8i4u — Matt H. (@SKOBUFFS22) August 27, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | First Baptist Academy (Fort Myers, FL)

Height/Weight | 5-9, 175

On 3 NIL Valuation | $145K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 90 Natl No. 10 WR No. 14 FL

On 3 | 4 Star No. 192 Natl No. 26 WR No. 27 FL

247Sports | 4 Star No. 218 Natl No. 24 WR No. 26 FL

ESPN | 4 Star No. 87 Natl No. 9 WR No. 13 FL

Rivals | 5 Star No. 13 Natl No. 2 WR No. 2 FL

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Texas A&M

Ohio State Prediction % | 2.7%

Ohio State Visits | 3 (Tied for Most of any team)

Daylan McCutcheon

Big time catch and throw here with 2025 4-star WR Daylan McCutcheon reeling in the touchdown. 30+ yard connection. pic.twitter.com/yplyZWXNUH — Marshall Levenson (@MarshallLevyOn3) October 7, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Lovejoy (Lucas, TX)

Height/Weight | 5-11, 170

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 100 Natl No. 12 WR No. 18 TX

On 3 | 4 Star No. 94 Natl No. 12 WR No. 19 TX

247Sports | 4 Star No. 173 Natl No. 18 WR No. 25 TX

ESPN | 4 Star No. 114 Natl No. 13 WR No. 14 TX

Rivals | 4 Star No. 70 Natl No. 12 WR No. 14 TX

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Oklahoma

Ohio State Prediction % | 4.1%

Ohio State Visits | 1 (Tied for Seventh Most of any team)

Phillip Bell

Ohio State is the premier destination for wide receivers and 2025 Four-Star WR Phillip Bell III has an opportunity to add to the tradition in Columbus. He spoke to The Silver Bulletin about his interest in the Buckeyes as well as his recruitment. https://t.co/IiKt8xrJqL pic.twitter.com/kSzZpEhJwW — The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) June 3, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Mission Vjejo (Mission Vjejo, CA)

Height/Weight | 6-1, 185

On 3 NIL Valuation | $62K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 106 Natl No. 14 WR No. 10 CA

On 3 | 4 Star No. 112 Natl No. 13 WR No. 14 CA

247Sports | 4 Star No. 223 Natl No. 28 WR No. 23 CA

ESPN | 4 Star No. 96 Natl No. 10 WR No. 10 CA

Rivals | 4 Star No. 77 Natl No. 14 WR No. 9 CA

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | USC

Ohio State Prediction % | 8.6%

Ohio State Visits | 2 (Tied for Second Most of any team)

Naeshaun Montgomery

2025 WR Naeshaun Montgomery with his best OBJ impression 😳 @NaeshaunM pic.twitter.com/Dod5rd1rV9 — Andrew Ferrelli (@Andrew_Ferrelli) August 26, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach, FL)

Height/Weight | 6-1, 165

On 3 NIL Valuation | $K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 138 Natl No. 18 WR No. 21 FL

On 3 | 4 Star No. 83 Natl No. 10 WR No. 13 FL

247Sports | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 34 WR No. 38 FL

ESPN | 4 Star No. 84 Natl No. 8 WR No. 12 FL

Rivals | 4 Star No. 51 Natl No. 9 WR No. 9 FL

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Miami (FL)

Ohio State Prediction % | 3.9%

Ohio State Visits | 1 (Tied for Sixth Most of any team)

Taz Williams Jr.

Red Oak QB Reggie Moody has that DOG in him 🥶. Moody connects with Taz Williams on 4th and 1 with 12 seconds left to tie the game . 🔥🔥 a missed FG sent the game to OT pic.twitter.com/UrOPh5xhLc — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) September 8, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Red Oak (Red Oak, TX)

Height/Weight | 6-0, 181

On 3 NIL Valuation | $65K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 255 Natl No. 34 WR No. 45 TX

On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 47 WR No. 59 TX

247Sports | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 45 WR No. 46 TX

ESPN | 4 Star No. 205 Natl No. 26 WR No. 33 TX

Rivals | 4 Star No. 115 Natl No. 21 WR No. 23 TX

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Texas

Ohio State Prediction % | 6.5%

Ohio State Visits | 2 (Tied for Third Most of any team)

De'zie Jones

DePaul gets on the board early with this touchdown pass to Top247 2025 Penn State wide receiver target De’zie Jones.https://t.co/JtCzccp1Su pic.twitter.com/hgbJIbzG8T — Tyler Calvaruso (@tyler_calvaruso) September 1, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | DePaul Catholic (Wayne, NJ)

Height/Weight | 5-10, 275

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 298 Natl No. 42 WR No. 9 NJ

On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 64 WR No. 14 NJ

247Sports | 4 Star No. 169 Natl No. 17 WR No. 4 NJ

ESPN | 4 Star No. 244 Natl No. 32 WR No. 7 NJ

Rivals | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 75 WR No. 11 NJ

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Penn State

Ohio State Prediction % | <1%

Ohio State Visits | None

Joshua Moore

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | West Broward (Pembroke Pines, FL)

Height/Weight | 6-3, 170

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 3 Star No. 397 Natl No. 59 WR No. 54 FL

On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 90 WR No. 67 FL

247Sports | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 41 WR No. 43 FL

ESPN | 3 Star No. 300 Natl No. 40 WR No. 41 FL

Rivals | 4 Star No. 197 Natl No. 33 WR No. 31 FL

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Miami (FL)

Ohio State Prediction % | 1.6%

Ohio State Visits | None

Edward Coleman

Folks. Edward Coleman is just a freshman.@Doopah1 does work after he makes a catch. His two TD's giving @Cavalier_Sports at 14-0 lead on @SCDS_Athletics at the half. Plays to the whistle….first score is prime example.@WJCLNews @scoreatlanta @GPBsports @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/8ncUs2aqtr — Frank Sulkowski WJCL (@TheBigGuyWJCL) October 23, 2021

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Calvary Baptist Day (Savannah, GA)

Height/Weight | 5-11, 180

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | N/A

On 3 | N/A

247Sports | 3 Star No. 50 WR No. 36 GA

ESPN |

Rivals | 3 Star No. 57 GA

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Georgia

Ohio State Prediction % | 11.3%

Ohio State Visits | 1 (Tied for Second Most of any team)

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire