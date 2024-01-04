Advertisement

Ohio State Football Recruiting: Updated list of wide receiver offers in 2025 class

Evan Bachman
·11 min read

With signing day in the rearview mirror Ohio State football’s 2024 recruiting class is pretty much wrapped up.

The Buckeyes brought in one of the best classes in college football as they signed 20 players including four five-stars, 10 four-stars, and six three-stars in the On3 industry rankings.

Now focus can shift to Ohio State’s recruiting class in 2025 which currently has four commitments.  This includes quarterback Tavien St. Clair, cornerback Blake Woodby, wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, and linebacker Eli Lee.

Ohio State has recruited and developed wide receivers at an incredible rate in recent seasons.  The 2025 cycle is off to a good start as the Buckeyes already have a commitment from Jayvan Boggs.

The Buckeyes have also offered 13 other wide receivers in the 2025 class. We’ll will walk through each of those using On3 who is one of the top college football recruiting resources that tracks player rankings on all four main websites and provides predictions, insights, and NIL valuations.

Jayvan Boggs

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Cocoa (Cocoa, FL)
Height/Weight | 5-11, 190
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 229 Natl No. 31 WR No. 33 FL
On 3 | 4 Star No. 185 Natl No. 24 WR No. 26 FL
247Sports | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 36 WR No. 39 FL
ESPN | 4 Star No. 258 Natl No. 34 WR No. 37 FL
Rivals | 4 Star No. 142 Natl No. 26 WR No. 24 FL

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Ohio State (Committed 10/9/2023)
Ohio State Prediction % | 26.0%
Ohio State Visits | 1 (Second Most of any team)

Dakorien Moore

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Duncanville (Duncanville, TX)
Height/Weight | 5-11, 175
On 3 NIL Valuation | $263K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 5 Star Plus No. 4 Natl No. 1 WR No. 1 TX
On 3 | 5 Star No. 3 Natl No. 1 WR No. 1 TX
247Sports | 5 Star No. 6 Natl No. 2 WR No. 2 TX
ESPN | 5 Star No. 5 Natl No. 2 WR No. 1 TX
Rivals | 5 Star No. 4 Natl No. 1 WR No. 1 TX

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | LSU (Committed 8/12/2023)
Ohio State Prediction % | <1%
Ohio State Visits | None

Jaime Ffrench

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Mandarin (Jacksonville, FL)
Height/Weight | 6-1, 185
On 3 NIL Valuation | $207K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 5 Star No. 13 Natl No. 3 WR No. 2 FL
On 3 | 4 Star No. 15 Natl No. 3 WR No. 2 FL
247Sports | 4 Star No. 31 Natl No. 5 WR No. 4 FL
ESPN | 4 Star No. 14 Natl No. 3 WR No. 2 FL
Rivals | 4 Star No. 18 Natl No. 4 WR No. 3 FL

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Alabama (Committed 7/22/2023)
Ohio State Prediction % | <1%
Ohio State Visits | 3 (Tied for Third Most of any team)

Dallas Wilson

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Tampa Bay Tech (Tampa, FL)
Height/Weight | 6-3, 180
On 3 NIL Valuation | $96K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 43 Natl No. 6 WR No. 5 FL
On 3 | 4 Star No. 117 Natl No. 15 WR No. 18 FL
247Sports | 4 Star No. 54 Natl No. 9 WR No. 11 FL
ESPN | 4 Star No. 31 Natl No. 5 WR No. 5 FL
Rivals | 4 Star No. 20 Natl No. 5 WR No. 5 FL

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Oregon (Committed)
Ohio State Prediction % | N/A
Ohio State Visits | None

Kaliq Lockett

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Sachse (Sachse, TX)
Height/Weight | 6-1, 175
On 3 NIL Valuation | $66K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 57 Natl No. 7 WR No. 12 TX
On 3 | 4 Star No. 121 Natl No. 16 WR No. 23 TX
247Sports | 4 Star No. 12 Natl No. 3 WR No. 3 TX
ESPN | 4 Star No. 174 Natl No. 21 WR No. 25 TX
Rivals | 4 Star No. 56 Natl No. 11 WR No. 9 TX

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Texas
Ohio State Prediction % | <1%
Ohio State Visits | None

Talyn Taylor

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Geneva Community (Geneva, IL)
Height/Weight | 6-1, 165
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 79 Natl No. 9 WR No. 3 IL
On 3 | 4 Star No. 53 Natl No. 7 WR No. 2 IL
247Sports | 4 Star N/A Natl No. 31 WR No. 6 IL
ESPN | 4 Star No. 180 Natl No. 22 WR No. 4 IL
Rivals | 4 Star No. 26 Natl No. 6 WR No. 2 IL

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Wisconsin
Ohio State Prediction % | 3.5%
Ohio State Visits | 1 (Tied for Eighth of any team)

Winston Watkins Jr.

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | First Baptist Academy (Fort Myers, FL)
Height/Weight | 5-9, 175
On 3 NIL Valuation | $145K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 90 Natl No. 10 WR No. 14 FL
On 3 | 4 Star No. 192 Natl No. 26 WR No. 27 FL
247Sports | 4 Star No. 218 Natl No. 24 WR No. 26 FL
ESPN | 4 Star No. 87 Natl No. 9 WR No. 13 FL
Rivals | 5 Star No. 13 Natl No. 2 WR No. 2 FL

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Texas A&M
Ohio State Prediction % | 2.7%
Ohio State Visits | 3 (Tied for Most of any team)

Daylan McCutcheon

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Lovejoy (Lucas, TX)
Height/Weight | 5-11, 170
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 100 Natl No. 12 WR No. 18 TX
On 3 | 4 Star No. 94 Natl No. 12 WR No. 19 TX
247Sports | 4 Star No. 173 Natl No. 18 WR No. 25 TX
ESPN | 4 Star No. 114 Natl No. 13 WR No. 14 TX
Rivals | 4 Star No. 70 Natl No. 12 WR No. 14 TX

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Oklahoma
Ohio State Prediction % | 4.1%
Ohio State Visits | 1 (Tied for Seventh Most of any team)

Phillip Bell

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Mission Vjejo (Mission Vjejo, CA)
Height/Weight | 6-1, 185
On 3 NIL Valuation | $62K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 106 Natl No. 14 WR No. 10 CA
On 3 | 4 Star No. 112 Natl No. 13 WR No. 14 CA
247Sports | 4 Star No. 223 Natl No. 28 WR No. 23 CA
ESPN | 4 Star No. 96 Natl No. 10 WR No. 10 CA
Rivals | 4 Star No. 77 Natl No. 14 WR No. 9 CA

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | USC
Ohio State Prediction % | 8.6%
Ohio State Visits | 2 (Tied for Second Most of any team)

Naeshaun Montgomery

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach, FL)
Height/Weight | 6-1, 165
On 3 NIL Valuation | $K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 138 Natl No. 18 WR No. 21 FL
On 3 | 4 Star No. 83 Natl No. 10 WR No. 13 FL
247Sports | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 34 WR No. 38 FL
ESPN | 4 Star No. 84 Natl No. 8 WR No. 12 FL
Rivals | 4 Star No. 51 Natl No. 9 WR No. 9 FL

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Miami (FL)
Ohio State Prediction % | 3.9%
Ohio State Visits | 1 (Tied for Sixth Most of any team)

Taz Williams Jr.

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Red Oak (Red Oak, TX)
Height/Weight | 6-0, 181
On 3 NIL Valuation | $65K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 255 Natl No. 34 WR No. 45 TX
On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 47 WR No. 59 TX
247Sports | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 45 WR No. 46 TX
ESPN | 4 Star No. 205 Natl No. 26 WR No. 33 TX
Rivals | 4 Star No. 115 Natl No. 21 WR No. 23 TX

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Texas
Ohio State Prediction % | 6.5%
Ohio State Visits | 2 (Tied for Third Most of any team)

De'zie Jones

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | DePaul Catholic (Wayne, NJ)
Height/Weight | 5-10, 275
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 298 Natl No. 42 WR No. 9 NJ
On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 64 WR No. 14 NJ
247Sports | 4 Star No. 169 Natl No. 17 WR No. 4 NJ
ESPN | 4 Star No. 244 Natl No. 32 WR No. 7 NJ
Rivals | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 75 WR No. 11 NJ

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Penn State
Ohio State Prediction % | <1%
Ohio State Visits | None

Joshua Moore

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | West Broward (Pembroke Pines, FL)
Height/Weight | 6-3, 170
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 3 Star No. 397 Natl No. 59 WR No. 54 FL
On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 90 WR No. 67 FL
247Sports | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 41 WR No. 43 FL
ESPN | 3 Star No. 300 Natl No. 40 WR No. 41 FL
Rivals | 4 Star No. 197 Natl No. 33 WR No. 31 FL

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Miami (FL)
Ohio State Prediction % | 1.6%
Ohio State Visits | None

Edward Coleman

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025
High School | Calvary Baptist Day (Savannah, GA)
Height/Weight | 5-11, 180
On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | N/A
On 3 | N/A
247Sports | 3 Star No. 50 WR No. 36 GA
ESPN |
Rivals | 3 Star No. 57 GA

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Georgia
Ohio State Prediction % | 11.3%
Ohio State Visits | 1 (Tied for Second Most of any team)

