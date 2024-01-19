Ohio State Football Recruiting: Updated list of tight end offers in 2025 class

This offseason has been a strong one for Ohio State football. With multiple transfers coming in as well as multiple stars on both sides of the ball forgoing the NFL draft to come back to the Buckeyes for the 2024 season, hopes are high among Buckeye nation.

Ohio State has also gotten some good news on the recruiting front in the offseason. The Buckeyes wrapped up one of the best 2024 classes in college football by bringing in four five-stars, 10 four-stars, and six three-stars in the On3 Industry rankings.

The Buckeyes have also landed 2025 class commitments from five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez and highly rated four-star edge rusher Zahir Mathis in January.

The Buckeyes have offered eight tight ends in the 2025 class. We’ll will walk through each of those using On3 who is one of the top college football recruiting resources that tracks player rankings on all four main websites and provides predictions, insights, and NIL valuations.

Nate Roberts

2025 4-star TE Nate Roberts has locked in visits to Ohio State and Oregon, he tells @samspiegs‼️ Read: https://t.co/9IYKNcV8ok pic.twitter.com/0vQer3dOqV — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 17, 2024

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Washington (Washington, OK)

Height/Weight | 6-4, 230

On 3 NIL Valuation | $63K Annual Value

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 117 Natl No. 5 TE No. 2 OK

On 3 | 4 Star No. 143 Natl No. 8 TE No. 3 OK

247Sports | 4 Star No. 102 Natl No. 3 TE No. 6 OK

ESPN | 4 Star No. 119 Natl No. 4 TE No. 2 OK

Rivals | 4 Star No. 146 Natl No. 5 TE No. 2 OK

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Ohio State

Ohio State Prediction % | 74.5%

Ohio State Visits | 3 (Second most of any team)

Luka Gilbert

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Lakota West (Cincinnati, OH)

Height/Weight | 6-7, 225

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 147 Natl No. 8 TE No. 6 OH

On 3 | 4 Star No. 64 Natl No. 4 TE No. 2 OH

247Sports | 4 Star No. 239 Natl No. 13 TE No. 9 OH

ESPN | 4 Star No. 160 Natl No. 2 TE No. 6 OH

Rivals | 4 Star N/A Natl No. 13 TE No. 12 OH

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Ohio State

Ohio State Prediction % | 46.1%

Ohio State Visits | 4 (Most of any team)

Ethan Barbour

Ethan Barbour TD to put Alpharetta up 21-0 pic.twitter.com/lG1u3Qto0V — TT7 Productions (@TT7Productions) September 9, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Alpharetta (Alpharetta, GA)

Height/Weight | 6-2.5, 225

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 190 Natl No. 10 TE No. 26 GA

On 3 | 4 Star No. 227 Natl No. 14 TE No. 29 GA

247Sports | 4 Star No. 131 Natl No. 9 TE No. 21 GA

ESPN | 4 Star No. 95 Natl No. 1 TE NO. 17 GA

Rivals | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 26 TE No. 46 GA

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Georgia (Committed 9/22/23)

Ohio State Prediction % | <1%

Ohio State Visits | 1 (Tied for seventh of any team)

Emaree Winston

2025 TE Emaree Winston from Georgia at Ohio State camp. pic.twitter.com/2aOc63U6UJ — Bill Kurelic (@Bill_Kurelic) June 6, 2022

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Calhoun (Calhoun, GA)

Height/Weight | 6-3, 230

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 4 Star No. 225 Natl No. 13 TE No. 28 GA

On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 19 TE No. 39 GA

247Sports | 4 Star No. 121 Natl No. 8 TE No. 18 GA

ESPN | 4 Star No. 234 Natl No. 7 TE No. 30 GA

Rivals | 4 Star N/A Natl No. 14 TE No. 30 GA

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Texas (Committed 12/18/23)

Ohio State Prediction % | 1.2%

Ohio State Visits | 4 (Tied for most of any team)

Ryan Ghea

Ryan Ghea 6’5.5 TE Gpa 3.8 208 Class of 2025 Milton High School Milton, Georgia

pic.twitter.com/m5vMXgNAfQ — BigFaceSports, (Recruiting & Scouting) (@BigFaceSportss) September 17, 2021

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Milton (Alpharetta, GA)

Height/Weight | 6-5, 235

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 3 Star No. 355 Natl No. 22 TE No. 40 GA

On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 22 TE No. 40 GA

247Sports | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 17 TE No. 36 GA

ESPN | N/A

Rivals | 4 Star N/a Natl No. 11 TE No. 26 GA

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Auburn (Committed 11/12/23)

Ohio State Prediction % | <1%

Ohio State Visits | 2 (Tied for eighth most of any team)

Eli Owens

2025 ATH Eli Owens with an impressive catch earlier today. One of many!!! pic.twitter.com/DG3mHjZVDy — Shayne Pickering (@shaynep_media) February 25, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Alcoa (Alcoa, TN)

Height/Weight | 6-2, 230

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 3 Star No. 367 Natl No. 23 TE No. 12 TN

On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 24 TE No. 11 TN

247Sports | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 18 TE No. 11 TN

ESPN | N/A

Rivals | 4 Star No. 210 Natl No. 6 TE No. 7 TN

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Michigan (Committed 1/4/24)

Ohio State Prediction % | <1%

Ohio State Visits | 2 (Tied for third of any team)

Bear Tenney

2025 TE Bear Tenney (@BearTenney) with the nice route at today’s Underclassman Challenge. He also had a one-handed touchdown catch later in the day. Tenney camped at UGA yesterday and earned an offer. pic.twitter.com/2lNn40Ayij — Jed May (@JedMay_) June 17, 2022

Background

Recruiting Class | 2025

High School | Lehi (Lehi, UT)

Height/Weight | 6-5, 226

On 3 NIL Valuation | N/A

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | 3 Star No. 534 Natl No. 27 TE No. 5 UT

On 3 | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 32 TE No. 5 UT

247Sports | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 29 TE No. 90 UT

ESPN | N/A

Rivals | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 24 TE No. 71 UT

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | No Predictions Made

Ohio State Prediction % | No Predictions Made

Ohio State Visits | None

Landon Pace

2025 tight end Landon Pace, the son of Buckeye legend Orlando Pace, going through drills, pic.twitter.com/4UE9LCXput — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) June 8, 2023

Background

Recruiting Class |

High School |

Height/Weight |

On 3 NIL Valuation |

Industry Rankings

On3 Industry | N/A

On 3 | N/A

247Sports | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 97 TE No. 15 MO

ESPN | N/A

Rivals | 3 Star N/A Natl No. 23 TE No. 9 MO

Recruiting Insights

Current Leader | Ohio State

Ohio State Prediction % | 89.6%

Ohio State Visits | 4 (Most of any team)

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Evan Bachman on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire