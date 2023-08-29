Ohio State football recruiting update, trivia

Aug. 29—Ohio State's 2024 recruiting class added its fifth 5-star player when defensive lineman Eddrick Houston, of Buford, Ga., committed to the Buckeyes last week.

Houston had offers from Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Texas, Clemson and many more schools. OSU now has 22 committed players in its 2024 class.

The other 5-stars are: Jeremiah Smith (Hollywood, Fla.), ranked the No. 1 receiver nationally in his class; Mylan Graham (New Haven, Ind.), ranked the No. 6 wide receiver nationally; Justin Scott (Chicago), ranked the No. 4 defensive lineman nationally; and Air Noland (Fairburn, Ga.), ranked the No. 3 quarterback nationally.

BUCKEYES TRIVIA

1. When did Ohio State play its first overtime game?

2. When was the last time Ohio State had a football game end in a tie?

3. Who was the first OSU freshman to run for more than 1,000 yards?

4. When did college football move the goal posts to the back of the end zone?

Answers: 1. 2002 against Illinois; 2. 1993 against Wisconsin; 3. Robert Smith; 4. 1927.