Ohio State football recruiting staffer Erin Dunston leaves program

Ohio State is losing a top recruiting staffer during a busy month for official visits.

Erin Dunston, an assistant athletic director for football recruiting and events, has left the program, a school spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

247Sports reported Dunston, who had managed the Buckeyes’ on-campus recruiting for the last three years, was to be hired as Michigan’s director of operations.

The hire would make her Ohio State’s second coach or staff member to leave for its archrival this offseason, following running backs coach Tony Alford who departed for Ann Arbor in March. Dunston has family ties to Michigan as her sister, Jillian, is an assistant women’s basketball coach and was also a forward for the Wolverines from 2015-18.

Before joining Ohio State’s staff as a director for on-campus recruiting in 2021, Dunston had been a recruiting staffer at Kansas and Purdue and was also a graduate assistant with LSU's operations staff.

In an interview with The Dispatch last year to discuss the expansion of his support staff, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day praised Dunston for her role in recruiting.

Day remarked she had done “an unbelievable job” in organizing official visits in June, a stretch on the calendar that can include as many as 16 visitors during the busiest weekends, he said.

“She’s become an event planner,” Day said. “That’s really what she does the whole weekend. You think of an event planner, you think of a wedding planner. The wedding planner does the wedding, and that’s it. She has the whole weekend.”

The Buckeyes have two more weekends scheduled for official visits this month before a recruiting dead period, which prohibits recruiting contact or evaluation in person, takes effect on June 24.

In the aftermath of visits this month, the Buckeyes have added verbal commitments to their 2025 recruiting class from Faheem Delane, a four-star safety from suburban Washington, D.C., and Bo Jackson, a four-star running back from Cleveland.

With 14 commits, including eight in the top-100, Ohio State has the top-ranked class in the nation in the 2025 cycle, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

