Ohio State football recruiting scouting report: Bryce West

Ohio State football had another dominant recruiting class and landed a consensus top-five class in the country. Once again, the class features serious star power and were able to snag some amazing defensive backs and one specifically who is also homegrown in Bryce West from Glenville.

Name: Bryce West

High School: Glenville (Cleveland, OH)

Height: 5 feet, 11 inches

Weight: 196 pounds

Position: Cornerback

Strengths

Breaking News: 4 Star CB Bryce West has committed to The Ohio State! This marks another huge win for The Buckeyes over Michigan on the recruiting trail. pic.twitter.com/ILJBLqx8dw — 🆁🅾🅽 🅹🅰🅼🅴🆂 🌰 (@2_Tees) June 24, 2023

Bryce West has the ideal size to play in the Big Ten now with great length and the frame to add another 15 pounds. He is also pure speed and reaches that top speed immediately. He checks all of the physical boxes that you look for in a Big Ten starting cornerback.

NEXT … Weaknesses

Weaknesses

👀4⭐️ CB Ohio State commit Bryce West visit photos are 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qPUruktOZk — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) June 25, 2023

Bryce West has good size, but he plays like a much larger and thicker corner, which isn’t going to fly at the next level. West loves to bully receivers and dominate them physically in man coverage, but he will not have the same size and length advantage in the Big Ten that he became so reliant on at the high school level.

NEXT … Expectations

Expectations

BOOM!!! 4 ⭐️ CB Bryce West from Cleveland Glenville has committed to Ohio State! pic.twitter.com/bgyKrMeY32 — CleBuckeye (@CleBuckeye23) June 24, 2023

Bryce West is going to be a nice piece to the future defensive puzzle at Ohio State, but he will need a year of seasoning before competing for a top spot. He has enough physical talent to get a shot at seeing the field early on special teams and develop into a future NFL cornerback down the road.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire