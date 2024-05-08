Ohio State football recruiting scouting report: Damarion Witten

Ohio State football had another dominant recruiting class and landed a consensus top-five class in the country. Once again, the class features serious star power and was able to snag some amazing talent on the offensive side of the ball including an intriguing homegrown tight end from the pipeline that is Glenville High School in Cleveland, Ohio.

Name: Damarion Witten

High School: Glenville (Cleveland, Ohio)

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: Tight End

Strengths

BOOM. Four-star TE Damarion Witten commits to OSU 🌰 pic.twitter.com/RS5XklOXVh — Buckeyes Network (@BuckeyesNetwork) June 25, 2023

Damarion Witten is less of a tight end and more of a big wide receiver, which makes sense considering his dad recently said Ohio State is starting Witten out at wide receiver. Whether he plays wide receiver or tight end, he has excellent receiving skills with an impressive catch radius and reliable hands. I hope Witten does play tight end though, because his physicality and aggressiveness could make him a great blocker.

Weaknesses

One of the things Im excited about is how this TE room is changing. Gee Scott, Jelani Thurman and now Damarion Witten in this class. Some freaks in that room and now we throw the ball to the tight ends 😁 pic.twitter.com/9qe57ddCsr — Kris Drew (@KristopherDrew_) December 21, 2023

Even if Witten does play wide receiver, he needs to add weight. His physical play style will require him to be bigger and stronger, but the good news is his frame should allow at least 30 pounds of added muscle with ease. It is always interesting when Ohio State makes a move on a tweener prospect, because on the outside looking in, I have no idea what the coaching staff is planning with Witten, but they really wanted him so it seems like there’s a plan.

Comparison

Don Barclay, Elijah Wilkinson and Jeff Heuerman doing work on the Broncos’ first TD pic.twitter.com/N9VXFxU42a — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2019

Jeff Heuerman was a three-year starter and All-Big Ten before departing for the NFL and played with a lot of the same physicality that I see in Witten. Much like Heuerman, Witten looks to have enough athleticism to run any route as well as any receiver, with great acceleration and decent long speed. Heuerman led the Buckeyes with 17.9 yards per reception during his junior season and I could see Witten having a similar stat line.

Expectations

Ohio State TE commit Damarion Witten is too SAUCY! 🔥⛸️ (Via @NEOZoneHS ) pic.twitter.com/jNhROQFjLC — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) September 2, 2023

I honestly hope Witten stays at tight end, because he has the potential to be elite. The wide receiver room is always packed at Ohio State, but I think Witten can bring something special to the tight end room. He has the physicality and athleticism to see some action as a big receiver or slot type until he gains weight and learns how to block and then I expect him on the field. Witten is fun to watch and has All-Big Ten potential and I think we will see glimpses sooner rather than later.

