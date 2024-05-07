Ohio State football recruiting scouting report: Gabe VanSickle

Ohio State football had another dominant recruiting class and landed a consensus top-five class in the country. Once again, the class features serious star power and was able to snag some amazing talent on the offensive side of the ball including an intriguing interior offensive lineman from the state of Michigan.

Name: Gabe VanSickle

High School: Coopersville (Coopersville, MI)

Height: 6 feet, 5 inches

Weight: 283 pounds

Position: Interior Offensive lineman

Strengths

Just watching some senior highlights of OSU OL commit Gabe VanSickle… pic.twitter.com/7Mpl0K5Uxa — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) December 20, 2023

Gabe VanSickle is an extremely versatile prospect as he started at tackle for his high school, but is expected to play on the interior while at Ohio State. He should be able to contribute at any of the five spots on the offensive line. VanSickle loves to create chaos at the second level, and I always love a lineman who looks for work. He also likes to finish his blocks strong and put his opponent in the dirt.

Weaknesses

Gabe VanSickle is going to have to work on his pass protection to hang in the Big Ten. VanSickle likes to maul defenders and work up the field, but he needs to be more refined as a pass protector to see any action for the Buckeyes. He is also very raw. He is a big and physical blocker who relies on his elite size and strength to the point that there is no need for him to have any technique, but that won’t be the case in the Big Ten.

Expectations

We are getting close to the final votes of the Anvil Award! Time to start highlighting every nominee. 😮 @gabe_vansickle Take a look at Gabe Vansickle. 3⭐ offensive lineman coming out of Coopersville.

Vote for Gabe on https://t.co/MBTx0tNum0 Powered by @hungryhowies pic.twitter.com/JeR0qFkWCd — STATE CHAMPS! Michigan (@statechampsmich) November 3, 2023

Gabe VanSickle was listed as a three-star prospect by a few outlets and I cannot understand why. He has All-Big Ten potential and I believe he has the skill set to see the field sooner rather than later and thrive. This is a great underrated pick-up for the offensive line and I fully expect VanSickle to be an All-Big Ten performer and multi-year starter at guard.

