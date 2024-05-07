Ohio State football recruiting scouting report: Gabe VanSickle
Ohio State football had another dominant recruiting class and landed a consensus top-five class in the country. Once again, the class features serious star power and was able to snag some amazing talent on the offensive side of the ball including an intriguing interior offensive lineman from the state of Michigan.
Name: Gabe VanSickle
High School: Coopersville (Coopersville, MI)
Height: 6 feet, 5 inches
Weight: 283 pounds
Position: Interior Offensive lineman
Strengths
Just watching some senior highlights of OSU OL commit Gabe VanSickle… pic.twitter.com/7Mpl0K5Uxa
— Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) December 20, 2023
Gabe VanSickle is an extremely versatile prospect as he started at tackle for his high school, but is expected to play on the interior while at Ohio State. He should be able to contribute at any of the five spots on the offensive line. VanSickle loves to create chaos at the second level, and I always love a lineman who looks for work. He also likes to finish his blocks strong and put his opponent in the dirt.
Weaknesses
Coopersville 2024 OL Gabe VanSickle (Ohio State 🏈signee) with the And One!@gabe_vansickle @chsbroncos @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/13xi1siMH5
— The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) December 27, 2023
Gabe VanSickle is going to have to work on his pass protection to hang in the Big Ten. VanSickle likes to maul defenders and work up the field, but he needs to be more refined as a pass protector to see any action for the Buckeyes. He is also very raw. He is a big and physical blocker who relies on his elite size and strength to the point that there is no need for him to have any technique, but that won’t be the case in the Big Ten.
Expectations
We are getting close to the final votes of the Anvil Award! Time to start highlighting every nominee. 😮 @gabe_vansickle
Take a look at Gabe Vansickle. 3⭐ offensive lineman coming out of Coopersville.
Vote for Gabe on https://t.co/MBTx0tNum0
Powered by @hungryhowies pic.twitter.com/JeR0qFkWCd
— STATE CHAMPS! Michigan (@statechampsmich) November 3, 2023
Gabe VanSickle was listed as a three-star prospect by a few outlets and I cannot understand why. He has All-Big Ten potential and I believe he has the skill set to see the field sooner rather than later and thrive. This is a great underrated pick-up for the offensive line and I fully expect VanSickle to be an All-Big Ten performer and multi-year starter at guard.
