Ohio State football recruiting scouting report: Devontae Armstrong

Ohio State football had another dominant recruiting class for the 2024 haul and landed a consensus top-five class in the country. Once again, the class features serious star power and was able to snag some amazing talent on the offensive side of the ball including an intriguing homegrown interior offensive lineman from St. Edward in Lakewood, Ohio.

Name: Devontae Armstrong

High School: St. Edward (Lakewood, OH)

Height: 6 feet, 5 inches

Weight: 297 pounds

Position: Interior Offensive Lineman

Strengths

Devontae Armstrong with a W. pic.twitter.com/Bel5yoEmOe — Marc Givler (@MarcGivler) May 7, 2023

Armstrong has a ton of potential and that is obvious by just looking at his body. Anybody who has been following his recruitment understands how his body has developed during his high school career, which should mean the best is yet to come considering he is stepping into a Big Ten weight program. His play has also improved greatly from one season to the next and he may be becoming a Buckeye just in time to see that development soar.

NEXT … Weaknesses

Weaknesses

OL Devontae Armstrong with very good rep pic.twitter.com/uOpl3KwDu8 — Bill Kurelic (@Bill_Kurelic) May 7, 2023

Armstrong has developed at an insane rate as far as his body is concerned, but mentally he has a long way to go before becoming a a reliable contributor. He will be a project that will need patience and seasoning before being ready to play in the big moments.

NEXT … Comparison

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire