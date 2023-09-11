Ohio State football recruiting update: Monster game, commitments wavering, and more

The high school football season is well underway and it’s time to check in with what is happening with Ohio State Football’s commitments and targets.

The Buckeyes currently have the second best recruiting class in the country, and the top group in the conference, behind just Georgia in the race for the mythical recruiting national championship. There are still a few spots open to add players, but those have yet to be filled at this time.

In this update, we will look at who performed well during this past weekend’s games, a pair of current commitments who were seen wearing other team’s gear, and a look at a top target who might be trending elsewhere.

Receiver commit Jeremiah Smith goes off

5star Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith showed why he’s the nation’s top WR and one of the best in several cycles last night. 16 rec. for 316 yards, 3 TD in 3 quarters. Elite combo of size, routes, ball skills and after catch ability https://t.co/fJy4l1GO4U pic.twitter.com/iaNylxfXEA — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) September 9, 2023

Update

Smith had a game for the ages and then traveled up to Columbus for a visit. He watched Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have big time games against Youngstown State.

California 2024 offensive tackle Brandon Baker

BREAKING: Five-Star OT Brandon Baker is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The No. 1 OT in the ‘24 Class will announce his Commitment on September 24th Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/jhhCUet6Cc pic.twitter.com/qrSsJDL3xK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 10, 2023

Update

Baker will make his decision very soon, and although many already knew that Ohio State was going to be one of the finalist, it is now official.

Cornerback commit Miles Lockhart

Update

It seems like the Buckeyes found a very underrated prospect in Lockhart, who isn’t ranked as high as some of his future secondary teammates.

Will his teammate get his wish?

How good is Preston Bowman? He makes one handed catches look ridiculously easy. One of his teammates on the bench screamed “O State will be calling tonight” The Pickerington North receiver has 3 touchdowns in the first half alone, none more impressive than this one: pic.twitter.com/LYcZhUQwiF — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) September 9, 2023

Update

Preston Bowman is a 2025 athlete who currently has a few offers, but not many from Power Five programs. That could change in the near future if his impressive play continues.

Offensive line target Jordan Seaton

Chunk play for #Texas Top247 RB commit Jerrick Gibson with Top247 OL Jordan Seaton running ahead showing his unique athletic ability. pic.twitter.com/crvY11K23y — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) September 9, 2023

Update

Seaton, who was once believed to be a Buckeye lean, has since cooled. As one of the few elite offensive linemen still uncommitted, Ohio State should re-engage and try to get him on campus for an official.

Linebacker commit Garrett Stover

Ohio State LB commit Garrett Stover (10) on the tackle pic.twitter.com/lSH3EVTY6u — Bill Kurelic (@Bill_Kurelic) September 8, 2023

Update

It looks like Stover should stay at linebacker when he arrives to Columbus, but could move back to safety if needed.

Cornerback commit Aaron Scott playing quarterback?!?

Update

In high school, you put your playmakers into position to makes plays. Scott won’t every be confused as a quarterback, but in a pinch, he can make plays for his Springfield team.

Wide receiver commit Jeremiah McClellan with an odd choice of attire

Update

Although McClellan selected Ohio State, one of his other finalists, Oregon, seems to still be on his mind.

Defensive tackle commit Justin Scott wearing non-Buckeye related gloves

Update

This one scares me the most, as Scott is the top ranked Ohio State commit on defense. It would hurt to lose him to Georgia, or anyone else for that matter. This is something to keep an eye on.

