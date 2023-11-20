Ohio State football recruiting update following Minnesota win
With Ohio State football’s final home game of the season, there was going to be plenty of recruiting information to come out as a result.
Not only that, some of the Buckeyes current commits are still finishing out their high school seasons, trying to win state championships as the season is well into the playoffs. Obviously, those players had other commitments this past weekend so many of them didn’t make the trip to Columbus.
A few new offers came out on from this weekend’s set of visitors as well. Find out below the latest on Ohio State football recruiting from this past weekend.
(Note: All rankings are from the 247Sports Composite Rankings.)
2025 wide receiver commit Jayvon Boggs
Hands 😉 pic.twitter.com/Vlr76qkGSh
— Jayvan Boggs (@Jayvan_Boggs) November 18, 2023
Update
Boggs stands 6-feet and is 188-pounds. Heranked as the No. 33 wide receiver and 246th overall in his class. His body control is elite, similar to a former Buckeye receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
2024 wide receiver commit Jeremiah Smith
No. 1 overall prospect and Ohio State WR commit Jeremiah Smith reels in a 26-yard TD over the middle🌰
(🎥: @CaneSport)https://t.co/FwCcj1Gxbzpic.twitter.com/7eNcaufc3X
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 18, 2023
Update
The No. 1 player in his class, Smith continues to visit others schools but Ohio State is confident he will ultimately sign with the Buckeyes.
2024 quarterback commit Air Noland
Ohio State 5-star QB commit Air Noland fires a 20-yard TD pass under pressure🎯
(🎥: @scoreatlanta)https://t.co/f6rTAWT4v2pic.twitter.com/T2CuctX430
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 18, 2023
Update
Although Noland finishes his high school career with a loss, he still had a phenomenal one and will arrive in Columbus with big expectations.
Offer to 2025 Florida defensive lineman Jarquez Carter
Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Ohio State University @R2X_Rushmen1 @N_Murph @ChadSimmons_ @RivalsFriedman #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/tB6o2PtTeN
— Jarquez Carter (@JarquezCarter) November 19, 2023
Update
The 6-foot, 2-inch and 284-pounder will be a tough pull from Florida, but if there is a school than has a good chance, it’s Ohio State.
Offer to 2025 Illinois wide receiver Talyn Taylor
#AGTG After a great conversation with @ryandaytime I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The Ohio State University! 🌰 @brianhartline @ParkerFleming_ @Rivals_Clint @AllenTrieu @ChadSimmons_ @LemmingReport @GenevaViking pic.twitter.com/30226WsYgU
— Talyn Taylor (@taylor_talyn) November 19, 2023
Update
Also a track star, Taylor stands 6-feet and weights 165-pounds. He’s ranked as the No. 15 wide receiver and 95th overall recruit in his class.
Offer to 2025 Virginia athlete Messiah Delhomme
I’m extremely blessed and grateful to say I have received my 16th D1 Scholarship from THE Ohio State University @ryandaytime @jchorba16 @Coach_Eliano @CoachSykes3 @Coach_D_Moody @coach_1906 @247Sports pic.twitter.com/otOTTuMoJs
— Messiah Delhomme (@DelhommeMessiah) November 19, 2023
Update
Delhomme could play on either side of the ball, as a defensive back or running back. He’s ranked as the No. 16 safety and No. 227 overall recruit in the country.
Ohio State target 2025 cornerback target Tyler Redmond commits elsewhere
BREAKING: Class of 2025 CB Tyler Redmond tells me he has Committed to Tennessee!
The 6’2 175 CB from Milton, GA chose the Volunteers over NC State & Ohio State
“Best fans in the world! I’m home, Go Vols.”https://t.co/qUMCFgYDSd pic.twitter.com/S9dyzNYXaY
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 20, 2023
Update
The Buckeyes offered Redmond, but he chose to stay in the South and committed to Tennessee.
Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.