Ohio State football recruiting update following Minnesota win

With Ohio State football’s final home game of the season, there was going to be plenty of recruiting information to come out as a result.

Not only that, some of the Buckeyes current commits are still finishing out their high school seasons, trying to win state championships as the season is well into the playoffs. Obviously, those players had other commitments this past weekend so many of them didn’t make the trip to Columbus.

A few new offers came out on from this weekend’s set of visitors as well. Find out below the latest on Ohio State football recruiting from this past weekend.

(Note: All rankings are from the 247Sports Composite Rankings.)

2025 wide receiver commit Jayvon Boggs

Boggs stands 6-feet and is 188-pounds. Heranked as the No. 33 wide receiver and 246th overall in his class. His body control is elite, similar to a former Buckeye receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

2024 wide receiver commit Jeremiah Smith

No. 1 overall prospect and Ohio State WR commit Jeremiah Smith reels in a 26-yard TD over the middle🌰 (🎥: @CaneSport)https://t.co/FwCcj1Gxbzpic.twitter.com/7eNcaufc3X — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 18, 2023

The No. 1 player in his class, Smith continues to visit others schools but Ohio State is confident he will ultimately sign with the Buckeyes.

2024 quarterback commit Air Noland

Ohio State 5-star QB commit Air Noland fires a 20-yard TD pass under pressure🎯 (🎥: @scoreatlanta)https://t.co/f6rTAWT4v2pic.twitter.com/T2CuctX430 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 18, 2023

Although Noland finishes his high school career with a loss, he still had a phenomenal one and will arrive in Columbus with big expectations.

Offer to 2025 Florida defensive lineman Jarquez Carter

The 6-foot, 2-inch and 284-pounder will be a tough pull from Florida, but if there is a school than has a good chance, it’s Ohio State.

Offer to 2025 Illinois wide receiver Talyn Taylor

Also a track star, Taylor stands 6-feet and weights 165-pounds. He’s ranked as the No. 15 wide receiver and 95th overall recruit in his class.

Offer to 2025 Virginia athlete Messiah Delhomme

Delhomme could play on either side of the ball, as a defensive back or running back. He’s ranked as the No. 16 safety and No. 227 overall recruit in the country.

Ohio State target 2025 cornerback target Tyler Redmond commits elsewhere

BREAKING: Class of 2025 CB Tyler Redmond tells me he has Committed to Tennessee! The 6’2 175 CB from Milton, GA chose the Volunteers over NC State & Ohio State “Best fans in the world! I’m home, Go Vols.”https://t.co/qUMCFgYDSd pic.twitter.com/S9dyzNYXaY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 20, 2023

The Buckeyes offered Redmond, but he chose to stay in the South and committed to Tennessee.

