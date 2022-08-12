Ohio State football recruiting class of 2022 scouting report: Jyaire Brown

The Ohio State football program had a consensus top-five class in the country for 2022 and was considered the No. 1 class in the Big Ten by a wide margin. The star of the defensive backfield for this recruiting class is Sonny Styles, but Jyaire Brown has a ton of exciting potential.

It should be noted for those that are not familiar, recruiting classes are not like NFL draft classes. Many of these players will not see time as freshmen and will likely be redshirted. It’s also true that in the age of the transfer portal it is likely several players from this class will not be here at the end.

I wanted to at least take a dive into some of the top studs and we’ll start at the top of the recruiting class with cornerback, Jyaire Brown and we have already previously dived into C.J. Hicks, Devin Brown, Kenyatta Jackson, Omari Abor, Kaleb Brown, Kyion Grayes, Gabe Powers, Tegra Tshabola, Caleb Burton, Kojo Antwi, and Carson Hinzman.

Strengths

Lakota West defensive back Jyaire Brown (Ohio State commit)

Lw4

Name: Jyaire Brown

High School: Lakota West (West Chester, OH)

Height: 6-foot, 0-inches

Weight: 178-pounds

Four-Star Cornerback

Jyaire Brown already projects as an absolute nuisance to any receiver he will be covering with the stickiness and attitude to stick with anyone. Brown has ideal size with a good frame that should allow him to gain at least 15 pounds with ease without sacrificing any speed. He also has great length at six feet tall.

Brown’s playing style is a bit hard to define as he is a more physical old-school kind of guy who has the energy of a terrier. Brown should be a reliable stud on the outside play after play and has the potential to be a multiple-year starter.

Weaknesses

Lakota West defensive back Jyaire Brown (Ohio State Commit)

As we discussed above, Jyaire Brown is too light to step in and start right now, but he does have a frame that suggests this will not be an issue long. A common issue with taller corners is that they like to play high and you can see that when Brown attempts to tackle and in his backpedal, but this too can be corrected.

Brown has good size and good speed, but he is a more jack of all trades kind of player. This isn’t an issue, but he isn’t big enough to rely solely on his physicality and he is not fast enough to rely solely on his speed. Brown will have to grow from a technical standpoint to be a more well-rounded cover corner.

Comparisons: Damon Arnette

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Damon Arnette Jr. (3)

This is a big comparison as Damon Arnette started 38 games for the Buckeyes and earned All-Big Ten honors before being selected as a first-rounder in the 2020 NFL Draft. Like Arnette, Jyaire Brown is a better football player than a physical freak. Arnette was a consistent performer who displayed his elite competitiveness week in and week out and I expect the same from Brown.

