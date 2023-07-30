Ohio State football recruiting: What Aaron Scott’s commitment means

Ohio State scored a massive recruiting win on Sunday evening, when 2024 in-state cornerback Aaron Scott Jr committed to the Buckeyes.

His announcement kept all of us on the edge of our seats, as it looked for a moment like he was going to pick Michigan, only to pull an Ohio State jersey out of a Wolverine backpack that happened to be the last item on the table.

The verbal commitment caps a month where the Buckeyes made a concerted effort to build defensive commitments. Another Scott, Justin, committed earlier in the month, giving the Buckeyes bookend Scott’s for July.

Aaron’s commitment is huge for multiple reasons and let’s take a look what it means.

Keeping him away from Michigan

The moment the #Buckeyes landed Ohio's top prospect pic.twitter.com/y1vxZoh0pE — Marc Givler (@MarcGivler) July 30, 2023

Why it matters

This one is easy to know why it matters. There was a legit potential that Scott could have played his college football for the Buckeyes rival, as he flirted with them the entire process. That won’t be the case as the Buckeyes will have Scott covering their receivers, instead of ours.

Is the drought over?

Why it matters

For a portion during the middle of July, multiple recruits had an Ohio State hat on the table, only for them to collect dust while others were picked up. There are still more than a few big fish out there and if the Buckeyes can find the recruiting momentum again, this class could finish off with more elite BOOMS!

Keeping a fence around Ohio

Why it matters

For the most part, when Ohio State offers an in-state prospect, he ends up playing his football in Columbus. There was some doubt for this 2024 cycle, especially when running back Jordan Marshall chose the wrong side of the rivals earlier this year. There were multiple moments during Scott’s recruitment where no one really had an insight into where he was headed, but his verbal once again confirms that the best in Ohio, stay in Ohio.

Defensive back overhaul is working

congrats my slime love you brudda great choice and now all we can do is just work, prada you family you just lifted a huge wait off my shoulders, like I said we don’t just want you you were a main priority in this 2024 class every since you got the OSU offer.❤️🤞🏽 @AaronScottJr1 pic.twitter.com/Cg1hPC4t1S — 𝗕𝗿𝘆𝗰𝗲† (@bryvonny) July 30, 2023

Why it matters

We all watched during last season the Ohio State cornerbacks struggle for the majority of the season. The group didn’t register a pick between them and give up big plays during the worst moments. Head coach Ryan Day had to know that his group needed an influx of talent and with Scott’s commitment, the transformation has really taken shape.

In the 2023 class, the Buckeyes signed top-150 corners in Jermaine Mathews and Calvin Simpson-Hunt, while going to the portal and landing Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Davison Igbinosun. Now in the 2024 class, along with Scott, they have a verbal from Bryce West, making it back-to-back classes with two corners in the top 150 overall players of the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Locking up a top-5 class for the 2024 cycle

Why it matters

Although winning a recruiting championship doesn’t guarantee success, it’s pretty close. In 2023, two of the four teams that made the College Football Playoff were consistently in the top five of recruiting rankings. Georgia and Alabama are constantly finishing inside the top four, Ohio State just outside due to taking smaller classes. It helps to have deep teams when playing so many games and securing a top-5 class almost assures that the Buckeyes will be in the mix to continue to get CFP berths for the foreseeable future.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire