Ohio State football’s record against the four new Big Ten members

The Big Ten has now expanded to almost double the size of its original namesake. With the additions of Oregon and Washington on Friday, and with the already announced defections of UCLA and USC from the Pac-12, the conference will now sit at 18 teams beginning in 2024.

As an Ohio State fan, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about all of this news and what it means, but the Buckeyes do have some history with each of the four teams on the gridiron.

All of this history is going to become somewhat of a norm moving forward through the years, but we thought it’d be fun to look back at what the Ohio State football program’s record is against all four teams that will begin inserting themselves into all the fun in 2024.

USA TODAY Sports

Previous History

All-time series | Ohio State leads, 9-1 (.900)

Last meeting | Oregon won at Ohio State 35-28 (2021)

What to know

Ohio State had owned Oregon throughout history, winning the previous nine matchups until the Ducks finally broke through in 2021 in Columbus. These two have met in the Rose Bowl twice and played each other in the first-ever College Football Playoff National Championship game. There is plenty of history there.

(Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Previous History

All-time series | Series tied 4-4-1 (.500)

Last meeting | UCLA won in Pasadena 13-6 (2001)

What to know

You would have probably expected these two programs to have met more than just nine times. Surprisingly, only one of the matchups occurred in the Rose Bowl (1976). Also of note, this was the first game for both programs just after 9/11 shocked the world. The Bruins have had decent success against the Buckeyes, playing them to a stalemate throughout history.

Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Previous History

All-time series | Ohio State trails, 10-13-1 (.438)

Last meeting | Ohio State won in Cotton Bowl, 24-7 (2018)

What to know

As any college football historian knows, these two programs have a history of meeting each other, especially between 1969 and 1985 when the two met five times in the Rose Bowl. The Trojans have an advantage all-time and have historically kept the Buckeyes from potentially winning a national title a few times. It has been one of those cross-sectional rivalries that always generate buzz.

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Previous History

All-time series | Ohio State leads, 9-3 (.750)

Last meeting | Ohio State won in the Rose Bowl, 28-23 (2019)

What to know

Ohio State has more or less own the matchup with Washington. Amazingly enough, the 2019 matchup in Pasadena was the first and only matchup with the Huskies in the Rose Bowl. Every other meeting has been during the regular season with both programs making an effort to schedule each other for nonconference, regular-season games.

Summary

Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Summary of Matchups by Winning Percentage

Ohio State vs. Oregon

Ducks

| 9-1 (.900)

Ohio State vs. Washington

Huskies

| 9-3 (.750)

Ohio State vs. UCLA

Bruins

| 4-4-1 (.500)

Ohio State vs. USC

Trojans

| 10-13-1 (.438)

