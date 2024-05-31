Ohio State football receives a crystal ball pick for 2025 defensive tackle

With 12 commits in its 2025 recruiting class, Ohio State football still has plenty of room to continue to add prospects.

One of them could be North Carolina defensive tackle, Trajen Odom, who will make an official visit to Columbus starting June 7. The 6-foot, 4-inch, 285-pound interior lineman is ranked as the nations No. 297 overall prospect and 33rd defensive lineman according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

With multiple visits on the docket, the Buckeyes may have a leg up before Odom takes his final trips. On Thursday, 247Sports, Anna Adams, logged a crystal ball pick for him to eventually commit to Ohio State.

Currently, Ohio State does not have a commitment from a player at Odom’s position, so expect the coaching staff to roll out the red carpet for his visit.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire