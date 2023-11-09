Ohio State football receives a crystal ball pick for a 2025 running back

Ohio State football is still making moves for it’s 2025 recruiting class, and it looks like it has impressed one of the best running backs in the country.

Florida’s Bryon Louis was offered by the Buckeyes over a year ago, at the end of May 2022, and the relationship has bloomed since then. Even as more scholarships rolled in, the back still liked the Ohio State program.

Louis liked it enough for 247Sports director of recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, to make a crystal ball selection for the nations No. 18 running back and 190th overall player according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings to eventually commit to the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes currently have four commitments in the 2025 cycle, but no running back at the current moment.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire