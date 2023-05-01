Ohio State football receiver Kaleb Brown enters transfer portal

Apr 15, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Kaleb Brown (13) receives the ball during the first quarter of the Ohio State Buckeyes spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday morning. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State wide receiver Kaleb Brown entered the NCAA transfer portal on Sunday, a school spokesperson confirmed.

Brown followed Caleb Burton as the second pass catcher from the Buckeyes’ recruiting class of 2022 to put his name in the online database over the past week.

He appeared in five games last fall as a reserve receiver in the slot, catching one pass for five yards against Iowa, and contributed on special teams. In the spring game this month, he had three receptions for 13 yards.

A sophomore from Chicago who was a top-100 prospect out of St. Rita High School, Brown was the highest-ranked of the four receivers who signed with the Buckeyes in his class.

But the Buckeyes are stacked with talent at receiver, limiting the snaps to go around among underclassmen. They return a 1,000-yard receiving duo with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka and carried 12 scholarship receivers for spring practice.

Undergraduate transfers seeking immediate eligibility had through this weekend to go into the portal before the closing of the spring window.

